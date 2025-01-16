Saif Ali Khan's attacker entered Jeh's room and demanded 1 crore? Police clarifies

New details emerge

The publication reported that a nurse employed by Saif Ali Khan and his wife provided a harrowing account to the Bandra Police, detailing how the intruder forcibly entered their home, made a demand of ₹1 crore, and subsequently attacked both her and Saif.

According to the First Information Report (FIR), accessed by TOI, the attack took place around 2 am when the family and staff were asleep. Eliyama Philip, a 56-year-old nurse employed at the residence, has shared the details about the incident.

She described the intruder as a man in his late 30s with a slim build and dark complexion. She claimed that he “entered the bedroom where Saif Ali Khan’s son, Jeh, was sleeping”. The nurse has stated that the attacker was armed with a stick and a sharp blade. He demanded ₹1 crore from her. When she refused, he assaulted her, causing injuries to her wrists and hands.

It was this commotion which woke up the other nanny, Junu, who raised an alarm, which led Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor to rush to the scene.

To protect his family, Saif confronted the intruder but was injured in the process. Another staff member, Geeta, was also injured while trying to intervene to protect the family. The attacked fled the scene before additional staff members arrived.

However, joint commissioner Satya Narayan Chaudhary denied the claim that the intruder demanded ₹1 crore, saying it is a theft case. Dixit Gedam, DCP Zone 9 of Mumbai Police, who is part of the team investigating an attack on Actor Saif Ali Khan said that one of the accused has been identified.

"It has been discovered that the accused used the fire escape to enter their house. So far, the investigation suggests that it was an attempted burglary. We are making every effort to arrest the accused as soon as possible. Once he is arrested, we will be able to disclose further details. One accused has been identified. He used the staircase to enter, and teams were in the field to arrest him. There are 10 detection teams working in different directions," he told the press, according to ANI.

Saif in hospital

Saif’s staff took him to Lilavati Hospital in an auto rickshaw after the incident. The hospital's chief operating officer, Dr Niraj Uttamani, told the media later that the actor received six injuries, including two deep wounds. A surgery was performed to remove the knife lodged near his spine.

"He sustained six injuries, two are minor, two intermediate and two deep injuries, one of the injuries is on the back which is close to the spine... Saif sustained a major injury to his thoracic spine due to a knife...Surgery was performed to remove the knife and also to repair the leaking spinal fluid," said the doctors.

There were two deep wounds in his left hand and right side of the neck which were repaired by the plastic surgery team. He was stable and out of danger.