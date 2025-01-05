Arjun Kapoor makes a rare mention of late stepmother Sridevi, calls her ‘ma’am’
Arjun Kapoor is the son of producer Boney Kapoor and late Mona Kapoor. Boney married actor Sridevi in 1996 when Arjun was 10 years old.
Arjun Kapoor has always been close to his father, veteran producer Boney Kapoor, but he's rarely spoken about his late stepmother, legendary actor Sridevi. In an interview with Galatta India, Arjun made a rare mention of her, even though in passing. (Also Read: Arjun Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh and Bhumi Pednekar to team up for Mere Husband Ki Biwi, film to release in February)
What Arjun said
Arjun referred to Sridevi while talking about Satish Kaushik's 1993 dud, Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja, which was produced by Boney and starred Arjun's uncle Anil Kapoor and “Sridevi ma'am.” “My entire life with my father was being on Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja set. Even by today’s standards, it is one of the biggest films we ever made. The film cost ₹10 crore in 1992. It had Anil Kapoor, Sridevi ma’am and Jaggu dada, Jackie Shroff. Anupam Kher was the villain. And there was a pigeon with Anil chachu (uncle) in the film, whose name was Django, and it was my favourite character at the time,” Arjun said.
Interestingly, Sridevi was already dating Boney at the time, while he was married to Arjun's mother Mona. Boney divorced Mona in 1996 and married Sridevi in the same year. Arjun was 10 years old then, while his younger sister Anshula Kapoor was five years old. Boney and Sridevi went on to have two daughters – Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor, who are also actors today.
Arjun after Sridevi's death
Arjun was seen by his father's side when Sridevi died of accidental drowning in 2018. He confessed later that he felt protective of his stepsisters Janhvi and Khushi after the tragedy and that he and Anshula grew closer to them. Arjun lost his own mother, Mona, to cancer in 2012, days before he could make his debut as an actor in Habib Faisal's romantic thriller Ishaqzaade. Coincidentally, Sridevi also died months before the release of Janhvi's debut film, Shashank Khaitan's romantic drama Dhadak.
Arjun will be next seen in Mudassar Aziz's romantic comedy Mere Husband Ki Biwi opposite Bhumi Pednekar and Rakul Preet Singh. The film is slated to release in cinemas on February 21.
