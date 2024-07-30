Italian pastry chef who is known to invent the classic tiramisu dies at age 81

Roberto "Loli" Linguanotto, who was believed to be the inventor of the classic Italian dessert- tiramisu- died at the age of 81. As per reports, Linguanotto's name will always be associated with the sumptuous coffee-flavoured dessert tiramisu that is said to have emerged in the 1980s. The person who is believed to have invented tiramisu died at age 81.

He came up with the dessert while working as a pastry chef at the famed restaurant Le Beccherie in Treviso, Italy. The coffee-flavored pudding has a variety of genesis stories. According to one tale, Linguanotto unintentionally spilt mascarpone into a bowl of sugar and eggs. Later, he and co-inventor Alba di Pillo-Campeol (wife of Le Beccherie owner Ado Campeol) added espresso-soaked ladyfingers to the famed sweet dish, reported The Sun.

Gigi Padovani, a journalist who became Roberto's close friend, co-wrote the book 'Tiramisù' with his wife, Clara. He told The Sun, "In no time, that dessert became a staple at Le Beccherie. It was served on a round tray with ladyfingers soaked in coffee and two layers of cream and mascarpone. A few years later, in 1983, the tiramisu recipe was published in a Treviso gastronomic magazine for the first time. Le Beccherie then took it to Venice and later spread it around the world. From the 1990s onwards, the dessert became famous everywhere." (Also Read: Ex-Google, Amazon employee quits 6-figure job to make pastries: ‘I’m happier’)

Despite his shy and reserved personality, Linguanotto was said to be quite popular among his colleagues. He worked overseas for several years before returning to his native Veneto region.

"I join in mourning the passing of Roberto Linguanotto, who made a significant impact in the world of pastry. Today, tiramisu is a globally recognised culinary excellence. Much of its success is due to his skill as a pastry chef and his dedication to making our Venetian delicacy unique and inimitable. He elevated tiramisu to the forefront of both national and international desserts," said Luca Zaia, the region's president.