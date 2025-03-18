Every diabetic needs fibre. Cut blood sugar spikes instantly with fiber-packed foods

The diet we consume plays a significant role in regulating blood sugar levels, especially for diabetics. It also helps in supporting heart health and boosting digestion. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Vilas Shirhatti, Technical Director and Nutrition Consultant, Naturell India Pvt. Ltd said, “Fibre, which is found in plant-based foods, is classified into soluble and insoluble types, both contributing to better diabetes management. Lack of fibre intake leads to constipation, irritable bowel syndrome and many other health problems.” Also read | You are what you eat: Study reveals surprising link between fibre, gut health and cancer Lack of fibre intake leads to constipation, irritable bowel syndrome and many other health problems, said the nutritionist.(Shutterstock)

Here’s how a high-fibre diet can help in diabetes control:

Slows digestion and controls blood sugar levels:

Soluble fibre dissolves in water to form a gel-like consistency that slows digestion, preventing rapid spikes in blood sugar after meals. Found in foods like oats, apples, pears, and legumes, it helps maintain steady energy levels throughout the day.

Reduces cholesterol and supports heart health:

Fibre binds with cholesterol in the digestive system, helping to reduce LDL (bad cholesterol), triglycerides, and very low-density lipoprotein (VLDL). Lowering cholesterol levels can significantly decrease the risk of cardiovascular disease, a common concern for people with diabetes. Foods rich in soluble fibre, such as black beans, Brussels sprouts, and almonds, play a vital role in supporting heart health.

Improves gut health and digestion:

Insoluble fibre adds bulk to stool and promotes regular bowel movements, preventing constipation. A healthy gut microbiome, supported by fibre, enhances insulin sensitivity and better blood sugar regulation. Foods like lentils, chickpeas, and whole wheat bread nourish beneficial gut bacteria, improving digestion and metabolic health. Fibres are also the food for the healthy bacteria in the gut and thus promote their growth and production of short chain fatty acids that help improve uptake of minerals.

Promotes healthy weight management:

High-fibre foods are low in calories but high in volume, helping you feel full longer and reducing overeating. This supports weight management, an essential factor in diabetes control. Including fibre-rich foods like sweet potatoes, artichokes, and mixed berries helps maintain satiety.

Helps reduce blood sugar spikes after meals:

Fibre slows the absorption of glucose, preventing sudden increases in blood sugar after meals. Regular fibre consumption improves insulin response, making blood sugar regulation easier. Also read | 6 reasons to boost fiber in our meals: Nutritionists share insights

Lowers the risk of diabetes complications:

Fibre helps regulate blood sugar and cholesterol, reducing the risk of heart disease, stroke, and nerve damage. Long-term fibre intake lowers the risk of Type 2 diabetes and improves overall metabolic health.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.