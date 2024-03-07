Women's Day 2024: 5 daily exercises for women over 40

Women's Day 2024: Age is just a number if you are fit and free of diseases whether you are 20, 40 or older. The introduction of the right lifestyle changes as you grow older not only helps slow down ageing but also makes you feel energetic and mentally more satisfied. Women may begin to experience changes in their hormones, metabolism and bone health after 40s which basically makes it the right age to modify your diet and become more systematic with daily workouts. As per CDC, at 150 to 300 minutes of moderate exercise of 75 to 150 minutes of vigorous aerobic exercise a week is needed for adults up the age 64. Exercising for 30 minutes a day for five days in a week will prepare you to deal with your changing body more effectively. (Also read | International Women's Day 2024: 6 tips for working women to overcome workplace anxiety) Exercising for 30 minutes a day for five days in a week will prepare you to deal with your changing body more effectively.(Freepik)

After 40, many women experience changes in their metabolism pattern which means more of their calories may get stored up as fat rather than getting converted into energy. To tackle this change, one has to make suitable changes in their diet and exercise routine to avoid fat accumulation around belly and other parts of the body. One may also experience changes due to perimenopause which can leave you anxious or depressed. Exercising daily can help you manage them with ease.

"As soon as someone says 'exercise' a picture of gym flashes before one’s eyes. You should not worry about your age or current fitness level as you plan to embark on the journey towards healthy living. Everyone has different reasons to exercise. Some people workouts for health, some to learn dance, climb mountains on a trek or it could be just to fit in your clothes better. Similarly, there is not one way to exercise, you have lot of options like walking, jogging, swimming, playing tennis to name a few. I cannot stress this point enough that it is very essential to engage in effective warm up and cool down exercises before you start your daily exercise routine," says Dr Shalini Joshi, Additional Director Internal Medicine & Preventive Medicine. Fortis Hospital, Bannerghatta Road, Bangalore.

A well-balanced fitness workout customised after assessing your baseline muscle strength and stamina is a helpful tool rather than jumping in to sign up for a marathon the next day. Start slow and gradually work your way up with the goal to improve your range of motion, improve your balance, strengthen your bones and muscles which in turn will protect your joints in the long haul. It is crucial to consume nutritious food, proteins, and hydrate with fluids to avoid fatigue and injury.

WORKOUT ESSENTIALS FOR WOMEN

Dr Joshi says women should pay attention to these five things before starting their fitness journey:

1. Comfortable good quality shoes and appropriate attire: This will make sure you do not put any additional burden on your knees and joints. Workout clothes will make the entire experience comfortable for you.

2. Safe place to exercise or gym: Make sure to get guidance from your gym trainer at all time and find a place where you are comfortable working out.

3. Strength training: Strength training can enhance bone density, improve strength and boost metabolism.

4. Good nutrition and hydration: It is important to fuel your body with a balanced mix of nutrients and sufficient amount of water for optimum functioning.

5. Motivation and discipline: 40s is the best time to work out as it can reverse many age-related woes. However, it's crucial to take your workouts seriously.

It is important to listen to your body to avoid injuries during workouts. Also, it is advisable to have a complete checkup, blood tests and a consultation with a doctor before engaging in rigorous exercise regimes.

TOP WORKOUTS FOR WOMEN OVER 40

Dr Joshi gives examples of effective exercises for women over 40 which they can include in their fitness plan:

1. Strength training: Lifting weights strengthens your muscles. It helps muscles burn calories, so in fact more muscle you have more calories you will be able to burn. Some women are under the notion that they would bulk up and look odd. On the contrary it will keep them strong and even prevent bladder control problems, get you in shape and ward off memory loss.

2. Swimming: Swimming is a very good workout specially for people with painful joints, because the buoyancy of water supports your body weight.

3. Yoga and Tai Chi: Everyone is very familiar with the benefits of yoga as it helps in relaxing body and mind. Tai Chi is a series of graceful movements transitioning from one to other movement and focuses on improving your balance. It is appropriate for people of all ages and fitness levels.

4. Kegel: It strengthens the pelvic floor muscles that support the bladder which in turn will prevent bladder accidents and incontinence. Simply squeeze the muscle as if you are preventing passing urine.

5. Walking: There is no excuse for you to not do this. It is a simple, powerful, and effective exercise. All you need are shoes and a bit of willpower.