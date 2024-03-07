International Women's Day 2024: 6 tips for working women to overcome workplace anxiety

Workplace anxiety can affect anyone but is more common in women than men as they often have to juggle between work and home responsibilities. Especially when they have heavier workload than they can handle within the timeframe of their duty hours, an unreasonable manager, or long working hours, it is normal for workplace anxiety to creep in and start affecting their mental health. Sometimes workplace anxiety can also stem from an unfair treatment at work where on the basis of gender or stereotypes, women may be undermined, not given responsibilities they are capable of or subjected to aggressive behaviour. All these factors can greatly impact one's self esteem and mental health which can manifest as workplace anxiety. (Also read | International Women's Day 2024: When is it and why do we celebrate it? Know date, history, significance) Workplace anxiety can also stem from an unfair treatment at work where on the basis of gender or stereotypes, women may be undermined, not given responsibilities they are capable of or are subjected to aggressive behaviour. (Freepik)

When it comes to managing workload, time management and identifying one's productive hours is the key. It will not only give you some me-tim - a much deserved window for self-care and relaxation, but also play an important role in reducing anxiety. When dealing with a manager who undervalues your work or subjects you to aggressive behaviour drawing boundaries and being assertive is important. Ask them to clearly define your role and flag the misbehaviour to HR.

It is important for women to establish boundaries, find time for self-care, and be confident in their abilities in order to overcome workplace anxiety.

TIPS FOR WORKING WOMEN TO OVERCOME WORKPLACE ANXIETY

Dr Jyoti Kapoor, Founder-Director and Senior Psychiatrist, Manasthali, in an interview with HT Digital shares effective tips for women to deal with workplace anxiety.

1. Establish a self-care routine

It's crucial for working women to prioritise self-care to maintain their physical and mental well-being. Establishing a self-care routine, including regular exercise, sufficient sleep, and moments of relaxation, can significantly reduce stress and anxiety. Taking care of oneself not only improves overall health but also enhances the ability to tackle workplace challenges with a clear and focused mind.

2. Time management

Develop strong time management skills to optimise productivity and minimise stress. Prioritise tasks, set realistic goals, and break down projects into manageable steps. Creating a well-organised schedule allows working women to allocate time efficiently, reducing the pressure associated with tight deadlines.

3. Setting boundaries

Setting boundaries is essential for maintaining a healthy work-life balance. Clearly communicate expectations with colleagues and superiors regarding working hours and personal commitments.

4. Strong support network

Building a strong support network is invaluable for overcoming workplace anxiety. Surround yourself with colleagues, mentors, and friends who understand and appreciate your efforts. Sharing experiences, seeking advice, and receiving encouragement from others can provide a sense of camaraderie, making the workplace more enjoyable and less stressful.

5. Be assertive

Cultivate assertiveness in professional interactions to effectively communicate needs, ideas, and concerns. By expressing oneself clearly and confidently, working women can foster positive working relationships, reduce misunderstandings, and enhance their overall professional experience.

6. Stay proactive

Stay proactive in acquiring new skills and knowledge relevant to your field. Continuous learning not only enhances professional competence but also boosts confidence. Feeling well-prepared and competent in your role can alleviate workplace anxiety and empower working women to embrace challenges with a growth mindset.