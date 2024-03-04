 When is International Women's Day and why do we celebrate it? - Hindustan Times
International Women's Day 2024: When is it and why do we celebrate it? Know date, history, significance

International Women's Day 2024: When is it and why do we celebrate it? Know date, history, significance

ByZarafshan Shiraz, New Delhi
Mar 04, 2024 02:22 PM IST

International Women's Day 2024: Here's all you need to know about when is International Women's Day, why do we celebrate it, its date, history and significance

“The future is female” and until we get it, we can't stop fantasising about a vision of a future where women have equal cerebral opportunities, representation and influence, leading to a more just and equitable society for all hence, if you (like us) believe in the potential for progress in society, there is no better day than International Women's Day to emphasise the importance of empowering women and promoting gender equality in all aspects of life including politics, economics and social spheres. There have been significant contributions of women to society throughout history and the potential for even greater contributions lie in the future so, we all can use this International Women's Day to empower women to create a better future for everyone, encourage women to take on leadership roles and make their voices heard in decision-making processes.

International Women's Day 2024: When is it and why do we celebrate it? Know date, history, significance (Photo by Freepik)
International Women's Day 2024: When is it and why do we celebrate it? Know date, history, significance (Photo by Freepik)

Date:

International Women's Day is observed every year on March 8.

History:

According to the United Nations Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO), International Women's Day emerged from the activities of labour movements in North America and Europe in the twentieth century. The first National Woman's Day was observed in the United States on February 28, 1909, in commemoration of the 1908 garment workers' strike in New York, during which women protested against harsh working conditions.

The United Nations Charter in 1945 became the first international agreement to affirm the principle of equality between men and women. Later, on March 8, 1975, during International Women's Year, UN observed its first official International Women's Day.

Following the adoption of a resolution by the UN General Assembly in 1977, International Women's Day became a mainstream global holiday, with member states invited to proclaim March 8 as an official UN holiday for women's rights and world peace.

Significance:

International Women's Day is celebrated to spread the message of gender equality to create a better society free of gender bias. The day celebrates women and addresses issues such as women's equal rights, violence and abuse against women and reproductive rights.

Celebrations:

People celebrate International Women's Day by making the women in their lives feel special with heartwarming gestures. You can take them to their favourite restaurant for dinner, make handmade gifts, gift them books written by female authors, educate yourself on women's rights and gender equality, watch their favourite films and more.

Here's to women who are a full circle because within them is the power to create, nurture and transform!

