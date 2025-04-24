Can protein supplements damage kidneys? Doctor busts common myths related to protein intake

Protein is an essential component for the body, and for the ones engaged in strength training and intense fitness routines, protein intake is recommended to be more. But do women in fitness need same quantity of protein as men? In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Shikha Singh, nutritionist and fitness expert, Shiksfitness busted several myths associated with protein consumption. Also read | Is protein powder good for health? From muscle building to digestive issues, things to consider Do women in fitness need same quantity of protein as men?(Shutterstock)

Myth: Protein supplements are only for men and not women

Fact: This is a common myth. Protein supplements are good for anyone, either male or female, who cannot get their daily dose of protein from food itself. The overall guideline is around 1 gram of protein per kilogram of body weight. Thus, for an individual with a weight of 60 kg, about 60 grams of protein daily is optimal. Taking protein supplements can help with muscle repair, metabolism, endocrine balance, and energy levels overall—irrespective of the gender.

Myth: Protein supplements are steroids or chemical products

Fact: False. Whey protein, which is among the best-selling varieties, is a natural by-product of milk production when cheese is made. It is subsequently filtered and purified and then dried to a powder to make it easy and convenient to take. It is complete in all essential amino acids and is commonly known as a safe and effective source of high-quality protein.

Myth: Protein supplements will damage the kidneys

Fact: For healthy individuals with no history of kidney problems, protein supplements are safe if consumed in correct amounts and purchased from authentic, high-quality products. Moderation and the source are what counts. Also read | Which protein powder is best for health? Doctor spills beans on best ingredients for losing weight, building muscles

Myth: Protein supplements are for weightlifters or gym rats

Fact: Protein is the building block of the body. It's required for immune function, cell repair, skin, hair, and muscle maintenance. You don't have to be physically active, but if your diet lacks protein, supplementation can give you what you're missing.

