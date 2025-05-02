Dietician recommends adding these 5 nutrients to your diet for healthier locks

Does your hair lack shine, or is it plagued by problems like dryness or brittleness? Even if you swap shampoos or invest in the latest high-performance conditioners on the market, they may not address the concern from the root because real hair care begins from within. Nutritional deficiencies can weigh down your hair’s shine, strength, and overall quality. To achieve luscious, glossy strands, shift your attention to what you put on the plate. Make your hair bloom with vigour. Make sure to add the right nutrients, as when you pay attention to what's on your plate, you start to glow.(Freepik)

ALSO READ ON HEALTHSHOTS: 6 easy homemade night cream recipes for clear skin

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Swati Mohapatra, Chief Dietician at Manipal Hospital in Bhubaneswar, shared the nutrients that play a key role in determining your hair's shine.

She said, “Hair is a combination of a variety of nutrients like protein, vitamins, and minerals. Healthy hair is an indication of good health, too. Because if there is any deficiency of nutrients or hormonal imbalance, hair growth will be affected. Even our stressful lifestyle and climate have a strong impact on hair growth. Nowadays, we are observing that so many people have problems related to hair loss. Adding the right nutrients to your diet directly impacts your hair health and growth.”

Dietician Swati Mohapatra shared this detailed guide that covers the nutrients and the food sources for better hair care, from within:

1. Protein

Fish dishes are rich in protein.(Shutterstock)

The main ingredient in hair is protein, which we all know is keratin, a fibrous protein.

If we take an adequate amount of good protein, then it will help to build healthy hair. Not only does protein help with hair growth, it also helps to stop hair dryness and loss.

Sources of protein that increase keratin levels are egg, fish, nuts, beans, seeds, chicken, curd, fermented pulses, and quinoa.

2. Vitamins and minerals

Eggs contain important vitamins and minerals.(Freepik)

Biotin

Also known as vitamin B7, good for supporting Keratin production. Biotin deficiency can cause hair loss.

Sources of biotin are egg, nuts, seeds, sweet potatoes, banana, and mushrooms.

Vitamin A, C, D, E

Helps to protect the scalp and reduce further hair damage.

Sources of these vitamins are fatty fish, curd, fermented foods, nuts, fruits, and alma.

Sunlight is a good source of vitamin D.

For vitamin E, nuts are a good choice, particularly almonds can be consumed daily. Vegetable oils are also a good source of Vitamin E.

3. Iron

Green leafy vegetables contain iron.(Freepik)

Iron is required to supply oxygen to hair follicles

Good sources of iron are red meat, egg yolk, whole pulses, dates, leafy vegetables, millets, and fish .

. Symptoms of iron deficiency in hair are bald spots, low hair growth, and brittle, damaged hair.

4. Zinc

Pulses are good sources of zinc.(Freepik)

It is helpful to reduce hair damage and help repair it.

Sources of zinc are seafoods, fortified pulses, milk products, nuts, and eggs.

5. Omega-3 fatty acid

Chia seeds contain omega-3.(Pixabay)

Help for hair shine and nourishment.

Sources of Omega-3 fatty acids are chia seeds, flaxseed, fatty fish, and nuts.

Beverages for hair health

Green tea is prepared from the unoxidized leaves of the camellia sinensis bush.(Shutterstock)

Some beverages are a good source of antioxidants and vitamins, minerals. These are

Green tea

Amla juice

Coconut water

Carrot juice

Orange juice

Fenugreek water

Lemon juice

ALSO READ ON HEALTHSHOTS: Kickstart your day with these 13 easy yoga poses—perfect for beginners and seniors