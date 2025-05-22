Gastroenterologist shares 4 simple ways to lower your stomach cancer risk: 'Eat broccoli, garlic and…'

Stomach cancer is the 5th most common cancer worldwide, the World Cancer Research Fund states. It is the 4th most common cancer in men and the 7th most common cancer in women, with India ranking 3rd in the highest stomach cancer incidence list in 2022. Stomach cancer is the 4th most common cancer in men and the 7th most common cancer in women. (Shutterstock)

Though the cancer is relatively common, you can lower its risk by following simple lifestyle habits. According to Dr Saurabh Sethi, an internal medicine doctor and gastroenterologist, there are four ways with which you can lower your stomach cancer risk. In a video shared on May 21 on Instagram, Dr Sethi listed the 4 evidence-based habits that one can easily adapt into their lifestyle.

4 ways to lower your risk of developing stomach cancer

1. Eat cruciferous veggies

Dr Sethi suggested including cruciferous vegetables in your daily diet. He suggested, “Eat cruciferous veggies like broccoli, cabbage, and cauliflower. These are rich in sulforaphane, which is a cancer-fighting compound.”

2. Eat garlic

The second tip is to add garlic to your diet. According to Dr Sethi, garlic contains allicin. It is a defence molecule from garlic which has also been shown to have anti-cancer properties in preclinical studies. According to a report in the National Library of Medicine, in mammalian cell lines, including cancer cells, allicin induces cell death and inhibits cell proliferation.

3. Limit consumption of processed meats

Dr Sethi suggested limiting the intake of processed meats like sausages and bacon, as they are linked to a higher risk of stomach cancer.

4. Get tested when there are persistent signs of discomfort

Lastly, he stressed that if you're suffering from persistent upper abdominal discomfort or indigestion, get tested for H. pylori or Helicobacter pylori. Per the gastroenterologist, H. pylori is a major risk factor for stomach cancer.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.