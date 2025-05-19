Grinding teeth at night? Gastroenterologist shares 5 warning signs that indicate your body is low on nutrients
In a video, he shared common signs that your body might lack key nutrients and how spotting nutrient gaps early can help you take control of your health.
In a May 17 Instagram post, gastroenterologist and interventional endoscopist, Dr Saurabh Sethi shared '5 signs your body might be missing key nutrients'. Explaining how your body might lack key nutrients like iron, B12, vitamin D, and more, Dr Sethi said: “Even with a regular diet, nutrient gaps are more common than you think. This video will help you spot the warning signs early — and take control of your health before it worsens.” He added 'no. 5 is supper common'. Also read | Gastroenterologist shares 5 powerful food combinations to protect liver health
According to him, muscle cramps could be linked to magnesium or potassium deficiency, while teeth grinding could be caused by stress, magnesium deficiency, or calcium imbalance. Vitamin B12 deficiency could be the reason for tingling/numbness, while deficiencies in omega 3 fats could be blamed for your brain fog, he added.
1. Muscle cramps
Dr Sethi said in a video: “You could be low in magnesium, potassium or calcium, especially if you are sweating a lot or dehydrated.”
2. Grinding teeth
He added, “Grinding your teeth at night is often linked to stress or sleep issues, but check your magnesium and B vitamins.”
3. Hair fall
Dr Sethi said: “Hair falling out more than usual could be a sign of low iron, zinc, protein or Omega 3s, especially in women.”
4. Tingling or numbness
“Tingling or numbness in fingers and toes is often due to vitamin B12 deficiency, especially if you are vegan or over 50. Consider a vitamin B12 supplement if you are a vegan,” he said.
5. Brain fog
Dr Sethi said, “Brain fog that won't quit? You might need more DHA, which is an omega 3 fat, crucial for brain health. It is found in fatty fish or fish oil supplements.”
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
