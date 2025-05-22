Happy birthday, Suhana Khan: When Shah Rukh's daughter revealed beauty secret she inherited from Gauri Khan

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's daughter Suhana Khan celebrates her 25th birthday today, May 22. The Gen-Z star is only one film old and has already carved a place for herself with her sartorial choices and minimal beauty looks. So, it makes sense that we take a leaf out of her book. Suhana Khan moisturises with body oils, a ritual passed down from her mother, Gauri Khan.

Body oils to moisturise

In an interview with Vogue India during the Tira Beauty store launch in Mumbai, shared on YouTube on November 14, 2024, Suhana had talked about the one beauty ritual that she has inherited from her mother, Gauri Khan. “She (Gauri Khan) always would use these body oils to moisturise, and I think that's something that I love doing as well,” Suhana revealed.

Are body oils actually beneficial?

Body oils are known for packing in several benefits that soothe and moisturise our skin. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Pooja Nagdev, aromatherapist and cosmetologist, differentiated between moisturisers and pointed out, “You might be wondering what the difference is between a body oil and skin lotions, the answer is the fatty content that body oil contains. Fatty content is important for our skin since it helps the skin from ageing and sun damage."

Per a 2018 study on natural oils for skin-barrier repair, the researchers said that natural oils possess specific compounds with antimicrobial, antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, and anti-itch properties, making them attractive alternative and complementary treatments for xerotic and inflammatory dermatoses associated with skin-barrier disruption.

Additionally, oils with a higher linoleic acid to oleic acid ratio have better barrier repair potential, whereas oils with higher amounts of irritating oleic acid may be detrimental to skin-barrier function.

