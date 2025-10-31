Best Windows 11 laptops for students and first job roles, simple choices that make sense
Published on: Oct 31, 2025 02:02 pm IST
Best Windows 11 laptops for students and first job roles. Clear picks for 2025 with what to look for and what to skip.
Our Pick
Windows 11 Daily Pick
Intel Core i5 1334U
Vivobook 15 x1502va
FAQs
Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
|
Windows 11 Daily PickDELL 15 (2025) Intel Core i3 12th Gen 1215U - (16 GB/512 GB SSD/UHD Graphics/Windows 11 Home) Thin and Light Business Laptop/15.6 HD Display/Smoky Black/1.8 kg/MS Office 2021/3 Years Warranty View Details
|
₹42,511.22
|
|
|
Intel Core i5 1334UHP Windows 11 Home 15,13Th Gen Intel Core I5-1334U(8GB DDR4,512GB SSD),Anti-Glare,Micro-Edge,15.6/39.6Cm,FHD,Silver,1.59Kg,Fd0466Tu,Intel Iris Xe,FHD Camera W/Privacy Shutter,Backlit Laptop View Details
|
₹45,714
|
|
|
Acer Aspire Lite 11th Gen Intel Core i3 Premium Metal Laptop (8GB RAM/256GB SSD/Windows 11 Home) AL15-51, 39.62cm (15.6) Full HD Display, Metal Body, Steel Gray, 1.59 Kg View Details
|
₹29,990
|
|
|
Lenovo IdeaPad 1 Intel Core Celeron N4020 15 HD Thin and Light Laptop (8GB/512GB SDD/Windows 11 Home/Office 2021/1 Year ADP Free/Cloud Grey/1.3Kg), 82V700ECIN View Details
|
₹26,191
|
|
|
Vivobook 15 x1502vaASUS Vivobook 15, Smartchoice,Intel Core i5 13th Gen 13420H,16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, FHD 15.6,Windows 11, Office Home 2024, Quiet Blue, 1.70 kg, X1502VA-BQ836WS,Intel UHD iGPU, M365 Basic (1Year)* Laptop View Details
|
₹56,990
|
|
|
Dell Inspiron 3535, Windows 11 Home, AMD Ryzen 3 7320U Processor, (8GB RAM/512GB SSD/Window 11/Ms Office 21/15.6(39.62 Cm) FHD Display/15 Month Mcafee/Carbon Black/1.67Kg Thin & Light Laptop View Details
|
₹29,990
|
|
|
HP 15, Intel Core i3-1315U-13th Gen Laptop (8GB DDR4 Ram,512GB SSD) Anti-Glare, Micro-Edge,15.6 FHD, Win11,M365 Basic(1yr),Office Home24, Silver,1.59kg, FHD 15-FD0569TU/FD0129TU View Details
|
₹33,990
|
|
|
Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 Ryzen 3 7320U 15.6 inch (39.6cm) FHD Laptop (8GB/512GB SSD/Windows 11/Office 2021/Alexa Built-in/3 Month Game Pass/Arctic Grey/1.62Kg), 82XQ008DIN View Details
|
₹30,970
|
|
|
ASUS Vivobook Go 15, Intel Celeron N4500, 15.6(39.62cm) FHD 16:9 60 Hz, Thin & Light Laptop (8GB RAM/512 SSD/Intel HD Graphics/Win 11/Office 2021/Fingerprint Sensor/Star Black/1.57 Kg),E510KA-EJ011WS View Details
|
₹28,990
|
|
View More Products