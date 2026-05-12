‘Heat, honking and chaos’: Indian woman shares reverse culture shock after returning from Finland

Nagwanshi shared the clip with a caption that read: “POV: You lived in Finland for too long and forgot that India runs on heat, honking and chaos. After every little struggle, there is always that one thought: “Aur inko India aana tha.” Honestly, my body is still operating on Finnish weather and silence.”

The text overlaid on the clip read: “You lived in Finland too long and forgot how intense India is.”

An Indian woman who returned to India after spending a long time in Finland has shared a humorous take on readjusting to life back home. Taking to Instagram, Ayushi Nagwanshi posted a video capturing how the intensity of India can feel overwhelming after living in a country known for its quiet surroundings, colder weather and slower pace of daily life.

‘My body is still operating on Finnish weather’ In the video, Nagwanshi appears to describe the contrast between Finland’s calm environment and India’s fast paced atmosphere. Her caption struck a chord with many social media users who have experienced a similar reverse culture shock after returning to India from abroad.

For many Indians living overseas, coming back home can bring a mix of emotions. While the warmth of family, food and familiarity is comforting, the noise, traffic, weather and constant movement can feel intense, especially after years in quieter countries.

Internet reacts The clip has amassed several reactions, with users sharing their own experiences in the comments section. One user wrote, “This is exactly what reverse culture shock feels like.” Another said, “India welcomes you with heat, traffic and unlimited noise.” A third commented, “After living in Europe, Indian honking feels like a full concert.”

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Another user wrote, “The Finnish silence part is so real.” Someone else added, “Only Indians abroad will understand this feeling.” A comment also read, “You miss India when you are away, then India reminds you why you left.” Another user joked, “Welcome back to the land of chaos and chai.” One more said, “The heat alone is enough to make anyone question their decision.”

HT.com has reached out to the user for her comments, and the copy will be updated once her response is received.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)