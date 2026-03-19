This is the happiest country in the world in 2026, topping the list for 9th year in a row; here’s where India stands

The global happiness report is back, and while a few rankings have shifted, the top spot remains unchanged for yet another year. The latest report by the Wellbeing Research Centre has once again crowned Finland as the happiest country in the world, for the ninth year in a row. This Nordic country retains its title as the happiest in the world for the ninth consecutive year, followed by Iceland and Denmark. (Unsplash) The report, released annually around the International Day of Happiness, ranks over 140 countries based on how people evaluate their own lives. The findings are largely based on data from the Gallup World Poll, along with key factors like social support, life expectancy, personal freedom, generosity, and perceptions of corruption. (Also read: Ex-flight attendant shares 4 best flight hacks you should know before booking your next trip for ‘cheaper, better deals’ ) Top 10 happiest countries in 2026 The Nordic countries continue to dominate the list, with a few interesting entries shaking things up, so if you’re planning your next international trip, you might want to take notes from these happiness hotspots. 1. Finland 2. Iceland 3. Denmark 4. Costa Rica 5. Sweden 6. Norway 7. Netherlands 8. Israel 9. Luxembourg 10. Switzerland One of the biggest highlights this year is Costa Rica climbing to the fourth spot, its highest ranking ever and a major moment for Latin America on the global happiness map.

Finland remains the happiest country in the world for the ninth consecutive year, with Costa Rica achieving its highest rank at fourth. (Unsplash)

Where does India stand? Out of 147 countries featured in the report, India ranks 116th. While still on the lower side, it’s a slight improvement from its 118th position in 2025. What’s affecting happiness levels? The report highlights the negative impact of excessive social media use on well-being, especially among young people. Higher screen time is linked to lower life satisfaction, particularly among teenage girls, while limited use shows better results. It also notes that countries like the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom remain outside the top 10 for the second year. Meanwhile, happiness levels among under-25s have declined in these regions, possibly due to lifestyle changes and increased screen time. Overall, the report suggests that happiness depends not just on wealth, but also on balance, social connections and daily habits. Top 5 experiences to have in Finland If you’re planning a trip to Finland, get ready for more than just scenic views, this country offers experiences that truly define its happiness quotient. Here are 5 experiences you simply can’t miss.

Watch the Northern Lights dance across the night sky. (Unsplash)