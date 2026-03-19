This is the happiest country in the world in 2026, topping the list for 9th year in a row; here’s where India stands
The World Happiness Report 2026 is out, and the same country has claimed the top spot again. Here’s a look at the rankings and where India stands this year.
The global happiness report is back, and while a few rankings have shifted, the top spot remains unchanged for yet another year. The latest report by the Wellbeing Research Centre has once again crowned Finland as the happiest country in the world, for the ninth year in a row.
The report, released annually around the International Day of Happiness, ranks over 140 countries based on how people evaluate their own lives. The findings are largely based on data from the Gallup World Poll, along with key factors like social support, life expectancy, personal freedom, generosity, and perceptions of corruption. (Also read: Ex-flight attendant shares 4 best flight hacks you should know before booking your next trip for ‘cheaper, better deals’ )
Top 10 happiest countries in 2026
The Nordic countries continue to dominate the list, with a few interesting entries shaking things up, so if you’re planning your next international trip, you might want to take notes from these happiness hotspots.
1. Finland
2. Iceland
3. Denmark
4. Costa Rica
5. Sweden
6. Norway
7. Netherlands
8. Israel
9. Luxembourg
10. Switzerland
One of the biggest highlights this year is Costa Rica climbing to the fourth spot, its highest ranking ever and a major moment for Latin America on the global happiness map.
Where does India stand?
Out of 147 countries featured in the report, India ranks 116th. While still on the lower side, it’s a slight improvement from its 118th position in 2025.
What’s affecting happiness levels?
The report highlights the negative impact of excessive social media use on well-being, especially among young people. Higher screen time is linked to lower life satisfaction, particularly among teenage girls, while limited use shows better results.
It also notes that countries like the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom remain outside the top 10 for the second year. Meanwhile, happiness levels among under-25s have declined in these regions, possibly due to lifestyle changes and increased screen time.
Overall, the report suggests that happiness depends not just on wealth, but also on balance, social connections and daily habits.
Top 5 experiences to have in Finland
If you’re planning a trip to Finland, get ready for more than just scenic views, this country offers experiences that truly define its happiness quotient. Here are 5 experiences you simply can’t miss.
1. Chase the Northern Lights: Head to Lapland to witness the magical Aurora Borealis lighting up the night sky.
2. Try a Finnish sauna: Experience a traditional sauna and, if you’re brave enough, take an icy dip after.
3. Stay in a glass igloo: Sleep under the stars and watch the sky right from your bed.
4. Visit Santa Claus Village: Explore Rovaniemi, meet Santa and cross the Arctic Circle.
5. Explore lakes and forests: Enjoy kayaking, hiking or simply relax in Finland’s peaceful natural surroundings.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAkanksha Agnihotri
Akanksha Agnihotri is a lifestyle journalist with over 3 years of experience. She is a psychology graduate and holds a postgraduate diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi, where she graduated as a gold medalist. Originally from Bhopal, the beautiful capital of Madhya Pradesh, she draws inspiration from the city’s rich cultural heritage and layered storytelling traditions that subtly shape her narrative voice. She writes extensively about fashion, beauty, health, relationships, culture, and food, exploring everything from trending styles and runway moments to wellness routines and mindful living. Passionate about meaningful and candid conversations, she enjoys interviewing celebrities, doctors, designers, and film personalities, diving into discussions on fitness, beauty, mental health, and everything fun in between. With a keen eye for trends and a thoughtful understanding of human behaviour, she brings depth, sensitivity, and authenticity to her stories, ensuring they resonate with a wide and diverse audience. When she’s not working, you’ll usually find her lost in a book, planning her next mountain trek, or mapping out spontaneous travel escapes. She loves discovering new authors, revisiting old favourites, and spending quiet afternoons in museums soaking in art, history, and culture. An avid bird-watching enthusiast, she finds joy in early morning walks, spotting rare birds, and reconnecting with nature. Whether sipping coffee while journaling her thoughts or exploring hidden corners of a new city, she constantly seeks inspiration in everyday moments that often turn into compelling story ideas.Read More
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