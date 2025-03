International Day of Happiness 2025: 30 wishes, images, quotes, greetings and messages to share on this day

International Day of Happiness is observed globally on March 20, a celebration established by the United Nations General Assembly on June 28, 2012. This special day encourages people worldwide to recognize the significance of happiness in their lives. The theme for this year, 'Caring and Sharing,' emphasises the values of kindness and generosity. International Day of Happiness 2025 wishes, images, quotes, SMS, WhatsApp and Facebook status to share with your loved ones. (HT Photo)

According to the World Happiness Report 2025, Finland holds the top position, while India ranks 126th. Here are some heartfelt wishes, inspiring quotes, and beautiful images to make this day even more meaningful. (Also read: 2025 World Happiness Report: US drops to its lowest-ever ranking; here's a look at the 25 happiest countries )

International Day of Happiness 2025 wishes

1. May your heart be filled with joy, your mind with peace, and your life with love. Wishing you a wonderful International Day of Happiness! ๐Ÿ˜Šโœจ

2. Happiness is contagiousโ€”spread it far and wide! May your day be filled with smiles, laughter, and moments of pure joy. ๐ŸŒˆ๐Ÿ’›

The International Day of Happiness is celebrated every year on March 20. (Freepik)

3. On this special day, may you find happiness in the little things and share it generously with those around you. Happy International Day of Happiness! ๐ŸŽ‰๐Ÿ’–

4. A happy heart leads to a beautiful life. May you always find reasons to smile and cherish the good moments. Wishing you endless happiness today and always! ๐ŸŒธ๐Ÿ˜Š

5. True happiness comes from within. May you embrace positivity, gratitude, and kindness every day. Happy Happiness Day! ๐ŸŒŸ๐Ÿ’™

6. Let go of worries and embrace joy! May your life be filled with love, laughter, and endless happiness. Have a fantastic day! ๐Ÿ˜ƒ๐ŸŒผ

7. May your journey be bright, your heart be light, and your days be filled with joy. Wishing you a blissful International Day of Happiness! ๐ŸŽถ๐Ÿ’›

It was established by the United Nations in 2012 to promote global happiness. (Freepik)

8. Happiness grows when shared. Spread love, kindness, and smiles wherever you go. Wishing you a day full of positivity! ๐Ÿ˜Š๐Ÿ’•

9. A simple act of kindness can make someone's day. May you give and receive happiness in abundance today and always! ๐ŸŒ๐Ÿ’–

10. May each moment bring you closer to true happiness, and may you always have reasons to celebrate life. Happy International Day of Happiness! ๐ŸŽŠ๐ŸŒž

International Day of Happiness 2025 quotes

11. โ€œHappiness is not something ready-made. It comes from your own actions.โ€ โ€“ Dalai Lama ๐Ÿ˜Šโœจ

12. โ€œThe happiest people donโ€™t have the best of everything, they just make the best of everything.โ€ โ€“ Unknown ๐ŸŒˆ๐Ÿ’›

13. โ€œHappiness depends upon ourselves.โ€ โ€“ Aristotle ๐Ÿ’™๐ŸŒŸ

14. โ€œFor every minute you are angry, you lose sixty seconds of happiness.โ€ โ€“ Ralph Waldo Emerson โณ๐Ÿ˜Š

The day reminds us that happiness is essential for well-being.(Freepik)

15. โ€œHappiness is the secret to all beauty. There is no beauty without happiness.โ€ โ€“ Christian Dior ๐Ÿ’–๐ŸŒธ

16. โ€œThe purpose of our lives is to be happy.โ€ โ€“ Dalai Lama ๐Ÿž๏ธ๐Ÿ’›

17. โ€œHappiness is not in things; it is in us.โ€ โ€“ Richard Wagner ๐ŸŒŸ๐ŸŒฟ

18. โ€œDo more of what makes you happy.โ€ โ€“ Unknown ๐Ÿ˜Š๐Ÿ’–

19. โ€œA smile is happiness youโ€™ll find right under your nose.โ€ โ€“ Tom Wilson ๐Ÿ˜ƒโœจ

20. โ€œHappiness is only real when shared.โ€ โ€“ Christopher McCandless ๐Ÿ’•๐ŸŒ

International Day of Happiness 2025 messages

21. May your day be filled with sunshine, laughter, and moments that make your heart smile. Happy International Day of Happiness! โ˜€๏ธ๐Ÿ˜Š

22. Happiness is a choiceโ€”choose it every day! Wishing you endless joy, love, and positivity on this special occasion. ๐Ÿ’›โœจ

23. May your heart always be light, your worries fade away, and your life be filled with happiness and peace. ๐ŸŒธ๐Ÿ’–

24. A little kindness, a big smile, and a heart full of gratitudeโ€”thatโ€™s the secret to happiness! Wishing you a joyful day! ๐Ÿ˜Š๐Ÿ’™

25. Celebrate the little things, embrace the big moments, and spread happiness wherever you go. Wishing you a day full of love and laughter! ๐ŸŒˆ๐Ÿ’›

26. May happiness follow you like a shadow, bringing warmth, love, and joy into your life every step of the way. ๐ŸŒŸ๐Ÿ’•

27. True happiness lies in sharing smiles, spreading kindness, and cherishing each moment. May your day be as wonderful as you are! ๐Ÿ˜ƒ๐ŸŒผ

28. Today is a reminder that happiness is within you! May your heart always find reasons to celebrate and cherish life. ๐ŸŽŠ๐Ÿ’–

29. Life is too short to be anything but happy. May today bring you joy, love, and all the beautiful things that make you smile! ๐ŸŒธ๐Ÿ˜Š

30. May you find happiness in every moment, strength in every challenge, and love in every corner of your heart. Wishing you a beautiful Happiness Day! ๐Ÿ’ซ๐Ÿ’›

Note to readers: A part of this article contains AI elements.