International Day of Happiness 2025: 30 wishes, images, quotes, greetings and messages to share on this day

International Day of Happiness is observed globally on March 20, a celebration established by the United Nations General Assembly on June 28, 2012. This special day encourages people worldwide to recognize the significance of happiness in their lives. The theme for this year, 'Caring and Sharing,' emphasises the values of kindness and generosity. International Day of Happiness 2025 wishes, images, quotes, SMS, WhatsApp and Facebook status to share with your loved ones. (HT Photo)

According to the World Happiness Report 2025, Finland holds the top position, while India ranks 126th. Here are some heartfelt wishes, inspiring quotes, and beautiful images to make this day even more meaningful. (Also read: 2025 World Happiness Report: US drops to its lowest-ever ranking; here's a look at the 25 happiest countries )

International Day of Happiness 2025 wishes

1. May your heart be filled with joy, your mind with peace, and your life with love. Wishing you a wonderful International Day of Happiness! 😊✨

2. Happiness is contagious—spread it far and wide! May your day be filled with smiles, laughter, and moments of pure joy. 🌈💛

The International Day of Happiness is celebrated every year on March 20. (Freepik)

3. On this special day, may you find happiness in the little things and share it generously with those around you. Happy International Day of Happiness! 🎉💖

4. A happy heart leads to a beautiful life. May you always find reasons to smile and cherish the good moments. Wishing you endless happiness today and always! 🌸😊

5. True happiness comes from within. May you embrace positivity, gratitude, and kindness every day. Happy Happiness Day! 🌟💙

6. Let go of worries and embrace joy! May your life be filled with love, laughter, and endless happiness. Have a fantastic day! 😃🌼

7. May your journey be bright, your heart be light, and your days be filled with joy. Wishing you a blissful International Day of Happiness! 🎶💛

It was established by the United Nations in 2012 to promote global happiness. (Freepik)

8. Happiness grows when shared. Spread love, kindness, and smiles wherever you go. Wishing you a day full of positivity! 😊💕

9. A simple act of kindness can make someone's day. May you give and receive happiness in abundance today and always! 🌍💖

10. May each moment bring you closer to true happiness, and may you always have reasons to celebrate life. Happy International Day of Happiness! 🎊🌞

International Day of Happiness 2025 quotes

11. “Happiness is not something ready-made. It comes from your own actions.” – Dalai Lama 😊✨

12. “The happiest people don’t have the best of everything, they just make the best of everything.” – Unknown 🌈💛

13. “Happiness depends upon ourselves.” – Aristotle 💙🌟

14. “For every minute you are angry, you lose sixty seconds of happiness.” – Ralph Waldo Emerson ⏳😊

The day reminds us that happiness is essential for well-being.(Freepik)

15. “Happiness is the secret to all beauty. There is no beauty without happiness.” – Christian Dior 💖🌸

16. “The purpose of our lives is to be happy.” – Dalai Lama 🏞️💛

17. “Happiness is not in things; it is in us.” – Richard Wagner 🌟🌿

18. “Do more of what makes you happy.” – Unknown 😊💖

19. “A smile is happiness you’ll find right under your nose.” – Tom Wilson 😃✨

20. “Happiness is only real when shared.” – Christopher McCandless 💕🌍

International Day of Happiness 2025 messages

21. May your day be filled with sunshine, laughter, and moments that make your heart smile. Happy International Day of Happiness! ☀️😊

22. Happiness is a choice—choose it every day! Wishing you endless joy, love, and positivity on this special occasion. 💛✨

23. May your heart always be light, your worries fade away, and your life be filled with happiness and peace. 🌸💖

24. A little kindness, a big smile, and a heart full of gratitude—that’s the secret to happiness! Wishing you a joyful day! 😊💙

25. Celebrate the little things, embrace the big moments, and spread happiness wherever you go. Wishing you a day full of love and laughter! 🌈💛

26. May happiness follow you like a shadow, bringing warmth, love, and joy into your life every step of the way. 🌟💕

27. True happiness lies in sharing smiles, spreading kindness, and cherishing each moment. May your day be as wonderful as you are! 😃🌼

28. Today is a reminder that happiness is within you! May your heart always find reasons to celebrate and cherish life. 🎊💖

29. Life is too short to be anything but happy. May today bring you joy, love, and all the beautiful things that make you smile! 🌸😊

30. May you find happiness in every moment, strength in every challenge, and love in every corner of your heart. Wishing you a beautiful Happiness Day! 💫💛

Note to readers: A part of this article contains AI elements.