2025 World Happiness Report: US drops to its lowest-ever ranking; here's a look at the 25 happiest countries

The United States dropped to a record low in the 2025 World Happiness Report, continuing its downward path. The US fell out of the top 20 in 2024 for the first time in the report's history, and landed at No. 23. In 2025, it dropped another level down to No. 24. The 2025 report was published Thursday, March 20. 2025 World Happiness Report: United States drops to its lowest-ever ranking (Pixabay - representational image)

The annual report is conducted by several organisations, ranking countries from the most to least overall happiness. Continuing the trend, Nordic countries are leading the list this year too, occupying the top four spots.

A look at the 25 happiest countries in 2025

1. Finland

2. Denmark

3. Iceland

4. Sweden

5. Netherlands

6. Costa Rica

7. Norway

8. Israel

9. Luxembourg

10. Mexico

11. Australia

12. New Zealand

13. Switzerland

14. Belgium

15. Ireland

16. Lithuania

17. Austria

18. Canada

19. Slovenia

20. Czechia

21. United Arab Emirates

22. Germany

23. United Kingdom

24. United States

25. Belize

The United States has unfortunately dropped to its lowest-ever position. Back in 2012, it peaked at 11th place. According to the new report, the number of people dining alone in the US has increased 53% over the last two decades.

European countries dominated the top 20 in the ranking. However, there were some exceptions. Israel is at the 8th spot even though the country suffered due to the conflict with Hamas. For the very first time, Costa Rica and Mexico entered the top 10, coming in at 6th and 10th respectively.

Country rankings were determined on the basis of answers people gave on being asked to rate their own lives. The study was conducted in partnership with the analytics firm Gallup, as well as the UN Sustainable Development Solutions Network.

“Happiness isn’t just about wealth or growth—it’s about trust, connection and knowing people have your back,” said Jon Clifton, the CEO of Gallup, as reported by TIME. “If we want stronger communities and economies, we must invest in what truly matters: each other.”