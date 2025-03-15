White House says Hamas making 'very bad bet' in Gaza talks

The White House accused Hamas on Friday of making "entirely impractical" demands and stalling on a deal to release a US-Israeli hostage in exchange for an extension of the Gaza ceasefire. Palestinian Hamas fighters carry their guns in Nuseirat in the central Gaza Strip on February 22, 2025. (AFP)

"Hamas is making a very bad bet that time is on its side. It is not," a statement from the office of President Donald Trump's envoy Steve Witkoff and the US National Security Council said.

"Hamas is well aware of the deadline, and should know that we will respond accordingly if that deadline passes," it said, adding that Trump had already vowed Hamas would "pay a severe price" for not freeing hostages.

Hamas said earlier on Friday it was ready to free an Israeli-American hostage and the remains of four others, after the Palestinian militants and Israel resumed indirect Gaza ceasefire negotiations.

Witkoff presented a "bridge" proposal in Qatar on Wednesday to extend the first phase of the truce to mid-April if Hamas releases living hostages in exchange for Palestinian prisoners.

"Hamas was told in no uncertain terms that this 'bridge' would have to be implemented soon -- and that dual US-Israeli citizen Edan Alexander would have to be released immediately," the statement said.

"Unfortunately, Hamas has chosen to respond by publicly claiming flexibility while privately making demands that are entirely impractical without a permanent ceasefire," it added.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, asked if the United States was prioritizing the release of the American hostage, said: "We care about all the hostages."

"We're acting like this is a normal exchange, this is a normal thing that happens. This is an outrage. So they should all be released," Rubio told reporters after Group of Seven talks in Canada.

"I'm not going to comment on what we're going to accept and not accept, other than that all of us -- the whole world -- should continue to say that what Hamas has done is outrageous, it's ridiculous, it's sick, it's disgusting," he said.