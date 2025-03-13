Hamas welcomes Donald Trump's U-turn on Gaza mass expulsion plan; ‘We call for this position…’

Hamas has applauded US President Donald Trump's apparent U-turn from his plan to permanently relocate nearly two million Palestinians from Gaza. Trump on Wednesday responded to a reporter's inquiry on Gaza, stating, “Nobody is expelling any Palestinians.” He made the comments following his meeting with Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin at the White House.(Bloomberg)

“If US President Trump’s statements represent a retreat from any idea of ​​displacing the people of the Gaza Strip, they are welcomed,” Hamas spokesperson Hazem Qassem said in the statement, as per Reuters.

“We call for this position to be reinforced by obligating the Israeli occupation to implement all the terms of the ceasefire agreements,” he added.

Trump's comments and the Hamas response may help to ease some of the tensions at time when a truce extension between Israel and Hamas is being explored for the release of Israeli hostages in exchange for Palestinian inmates.

Trump has earlier outlined a plan for the United States to take over Gaza, relocating Palestinians primarily to Egypt and Jordan, and then transforming the region into a contemporary, space called “Riviera of the Middle East.”

International organizations and Palestinian groups have denounced the proposal as ethnic cleansing and forced relocation.

Meanwhile, Egypt's foreign ministry expressed gratitude to Trump for not seeking the removal of Gaza's citizens.

Here's what's next for Hamas and Israel

Taher Al-Nono, the Hamas leader's political adviser, stated on Sunday that the terrorist organisation had undertaken unprecedented, open discussions with Washington in the Qatari capital over the last week, The Jerusalem Post reported. The conversations were centered on the release of an American-Israeli dual national who was being held captive in Gaza.

As mediators moved forward with discussions to extend a 42-day truce that started in January, Israel and Hamas indicated on Saturday that they were getting ready for the next stage of ceasefire negotiations.