Israel's move to cut off Gaza's electricity supply ‘cheap, unacceptable blackmail’, says Hamas

Hamas on Sunday condemned Israel's decision to cut off electricity supply to the strife-torn Gaza, accusing it of "cheap and unacceptable blackmail" over its move which, the militant group said was made in an effort to pressure them into releasing hostages. Hundreds of Palestinians now live in tents across Gaza, with night-time temperatures forecast to be around 12°C.(AFP)

Izzat al-Rishq, a member of Hamas' political bureau said in a statement, "We strongly condemn the occupation's decision to cut off electricity to Gaza, after depriving it of food, medicine, and water." Al-Rishq further described Israel's move as a "desperate attempt to pressure our (Hamas) people and their resistance through cheap and unacceptable blackmail tactics".

Earlier, Israel ordered an immediate halt to Gaza's electricity supply, apparently in a bid to pressurise the Palestinian militant group into releasing hostages, even though it is preparing to hold fresh talks on the ceasefire negotiations.

Israel's move comes just a week after it blocked all the aid supplies to the war-torn territory, a move which brings back the earlier memories of Israel's "siege" announcement on Gaza.

The truce deal's initial phase concluded on March 1 and both sides have refrained from returning to an all-out war, even though violence including an air strike struck Sunday that Israel said targeted militants.

‘Will use all tools at our disposal’

Meanwhile, Hamas has been repeatedly calling for an immediate resumption of the negotiation talks on the second phase of the ceasefire deal, which was mediated by the United States, Qatar, and Egypt, aiming to end the war permanently.

Israel said that it prefers extending phase one until mid-April, and paused aid to Gaza over the impasse.

On Sunday, Energy minister Eli Cohen said in a video statement, "I have just signed the order to stop supplying electricity immediately to the Gaza Strip. We will use all the tools at our disposal to bring back the hostages and ensure that Hamas is no longer in Gaza the day after" the war.

Notably, Israel had cut electricity supply to Gaza days after a war broke out with Hamas after the October 7, 2023 attack. It had only restored the supply in mid-2024.

The sole power line between Israel and Gaza supplies the main desalination plant, and Gazans mainly rely now on solar panels and fuel-powered generators to produce electricity.

Now, hundreds of thousands of Palestinians live in tents across Gaza, with night-time temperatures now predicted to be around 12 degrees Celsius.

(with AFP inputs)