Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Mar 10, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Israel's move to cut off Gaza's electricity supply ‘cheap, unacceptable blackmail’, says Hamas

ByHT News Desk
Mar 10, 2025 02:21 AM IST

A Hamas member described Israel's move as a "desperate attempt to pressure our people and their resistance through cheap and unacceptable blackmail tactics".

Hamas on Sunday condemned Israel's decision to cut off electricity supply to the strife-torn Gaza, accusing it of "cheap and unacceptable blackmail" over its move which, the militant group said was made in an effort to pressure them into releasing hostages.

Hundreds of Palestinians now live in tents across Gaza, with night-time temperatures forecast to be around 12°C.(AFP)
Hundreds of Palestinians now live in tents across Gaza, with night-time temperatures forecast to be around 12°C.(AFP)

Izzat al-Rishq, a member of Hamas' political bureau said in a statement, "We strongly condemn the occupation's decision to cut off electricity to Gaza, after depriving it of food, medicine, and water." Al-Rishq further described Israel's move as a "desperate attempt to pressure our (Hamas) people and their resistance through cheap and unacceptable blackmail tactics".

Earlier, Israel ordered an immediate halt to Gaza's electricity supply, apparently in a bid to pressurise the Palestinian militant group into releasing hostages, even though it is preparing to hold fresh talks on the ceasefire negotiations.

Israel's move comes just a week after it blocked all the aid supplies to the war-torn territory, a move which brings back the earlier memories of Israel's "siege" announcement on Gaza.

The truce deal's initial phase concluded on March 1 and both sides have refrained from returning to an all-out war, even though violence including an air strike struck Sunday that Israel said targeted militants.

ALSO READ | Hamas calls for Gaza ceasefire phase 2; Israel sends delegates to Doha for talks

‘Will use all tools at our disposal’

Meanwhile, Hamas has been repeatedly calling for an immediate resumption of the negotiation talks on the second phase of the ceasefire deal, which was mediated by the United States, Qatar, and Egypt, aiming to end the war permanently.

Israel said that it prefers extending phase one until mid-April, and paused aid to Gaza over the impasse.

On Sunday, Energy minister Eli Cohen said in a video statement, "I have just signed the order to stop supplying electricity immediately to the Gaza Strip. We will use all the tools at our disposal to bring back the hostages and ensure that Hamas is no longer in Gaza the day after" the war.

Notably, Israel had cut electricity supply to Gaza days after a war broke out with Hamas after the October 7, 2023 attack. It had only restored the supply in mid-2024.

The sole power line between Israel and Gaza supplies the main desalination plant, and Gazans mainly rely now on solar panels and fuel-powered generators to produce electricity.

Now, hundreds of thousands of Palestinians live in tents across Gaza, with night-time temperatures now predicted to be around 12 degrees Celsius.

(with AFP inputs)

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to politics,crime, and national affairs.
See More
Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to politics,crime, and national affairs.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, March 10, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On