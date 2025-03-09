Israel to cut electricity supply to Gaza ahead of truce talks with Hamas

Israel on Sunday said it was cutting off its electricity supply to Gaza, Associated Press reported. The effects of the move are not immediately clear. However, the conflict-hit territory's desalination plants receive power for producing drinking water. Palestinians gather to receive bread from a bakery, in Khan Younis, in the southern Gaza Strip on Sunday.(Reuters)

The announcement comes a week after Israel cut off all supplies of goods to the territory to over 2 million people. It has sought to press Palestinian militant group Hamas to accept an extension of the first phase of their ceasefire. That phase ended last weekend.

Hamas has pressed to start negotiations on the ceasefire’s more difficult second phase instead.

Gaza has been largely devastated by the war, and generators and solar panels are used for some of the power supply.

Israel carries out airstrike in northern Gaza

Israel on Sunday carried out an airstrike in northern Gaza, as it prepared for fresh talks in Doha on the future of its truce with Hamas, AFP reported.

Despite the end of the truce's initial phase a week ago, both sides have refrained from returning to all-out war, though there have been sporadic episodes of violence. Sunday's air strike was the latest of daily strikes reported by Israel since Thursday.

The Palestinian militant group has repeatedly called for an immediate start to negotiations on the ceasefire's second phase, which was negotiated by the United States, Qatar and Egypt aiming to bring a permanent end to the war.

Israel says it prefers an extension of phase one until mid-April, and cut off aid to Gaza over the impasse.

Hamas representatives met mediators in Cairo over the weekend, emphasising the urgent need to resume humanitarian aid deliveries to the territory "without restrictions or conditions", a Hamas statement said.

"We call on mediators in Egypt and Qatar, as well as the guarantors in the US administration, to ensure that the occupation complies with the agreement... and proceeds with the second phase according to the agreed-upon terms," Hamas spokesman, Hazem Qassem, told AFP.