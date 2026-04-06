‘Zero human interaction’: Indian woman shows how Finland airport runs on self service

An Indian woman has sparked conversation online after sharing her experience at Finland’s Helsinki Airport, where she found the system to be almost entirely automated. The woman, identified as Eshita Mann, posted a video on Instagram showing how passengers navigate the airport with minimal human interaction. An Indian woman showed Finland airport where machines handled most tasks, surprising viewers. (Instagram/mann.eshita)

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In the clip, she explained how the process works, highlighting the reliance on machines over staff. She said, “At this airport, machines do more work than people. You have to tag your own bag. Once you’ve done that, everything else is self service. You simply scan the QR code or your boarding pass and then drop your bag. There is hardly any staff around to assist you. There is just one counter at the end for support, in case you face any issues such as excess weight or if you are unable to complete the process. Otherwise, the entire system here is fully automated.”

The video also carried a text overlay that read, “Airport par zero human interaction,” while the caption described it as an “Introvert friendly airport system”.

Watch the clip here: