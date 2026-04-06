‘Zero human interaction’: Indian woman shows how Finland airport runs on self service
An Indian woman shared Finland airport’s fully automated system with minimal human interaction.
An Indian woman has sparked conversation online after sharing her experience at Finland’s Helsinki Airport, where she found the system to be almost entirely automated. The woman, identified as Eshita Mann, posted a video on Instagram showing how passengers navigate the airport with minimal human interaction.
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In the clip, she explained how the process works, highlighting the reliance on machines over staff. She said, “At this airport, machines do more work than people. You have to tag your own bag. Once you’ve done that, everything else is self service. You simply scan the QR code or your boarding pass and then drop your bag. There is hardly any staff around to assist you. There is just one counter at the end for support, in case you face any issues such as excess weight or if you are unable to complete the process. Otherwise, the entire system here is fully automated.”
The video also carried a text overlay that read, “Airport par zero human interaction,” while the caption described it as an “Introvert friendly airport system”.
Watch the clip here:
‘Zero human interaction’ draws reactions
The clip quickly caught the attention of social media users, many of whom were intrigued by the efficiency and independence offered by the system. While some appreciated the seamless process, others pointed out potential challenges for travellers who may not be comfortable with technology.
(Also read: Indian techie in Sweden shows how fast government offices work compared to India: ‘No queue drama, no waiting’)
Reacting to the video, one user wrote, “This looks super efficient, but what if someone needs help urgently?” Another commented, “So they replaced humans with machines to cut costs, right? Where are those people who were saying AI doesn’t take jobs?” A third user shared, “India also needs systems like this to reduce long queues at airports.” Meanwhile, another added, “Good idea, but elderly people might struggle with such automation.” One more user remarked, “Feels futuristic, but also a bit isolating.”
(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORMahipal Singh Chouhan
Mahipal Singh Chouhan is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital, with nearly five years of experience in digital journalism and content production. His work primarily focuses on offbeat and trending stories that reflect everyday experiences and evolving conversations on the internet. He has consistently worked on transforming viral content and human interest stories into structured news pieces that engage readers while maintaining editorial clarity. At Hindustan Times, Mahipal contributes to identifying and developing stories emerging from social media trends, online communities, and real-world incidents that capture public attention. His approach involves adding context and journalistic perspective to fast-moving digital narratives, helping present viral moments in a clear and reader-friendly format suited for digital audiences. Before joining Hindustan Times Digital, he was associated with DNA India, where he gained experience in newsroom workflows and digital storytelling practices. Mahipal holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the Vivekananda Institute of Professional Studies, Delhi. He is particularly interested in tracking emerging trends and understanding how online conversations evolve into broader public discussions. His work reflects a focus on accuracy, readability, and relevance in the rapidly changing digital news environment. Outside of his professional responsibilities, Mahipal takes an interest in history and sports and regularly works on improving his general knowledge, which complements his curiosity as a media professional.Read More