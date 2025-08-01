‘Magnets abroad feel stronger’: Indian man in Sweden on why NRIs don’t return

A thought-provoking post by an Indian man living in Sweden has sparked a lively conversation online, offering a deeper perspective on why many Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) choose not to return to India permanently. An Indian man abroad explained why many NRIs don’t return, citing better pay, safer life, and systemic issues back home.(X)

The discussion was set in motion when X user Dr Rajeshwari Iyer shared a post on the platform, drawing attention to the stark contrast between Chinese and Indian students in the United States. She wrote, “Difference between Chinese & Indian students in the US.: Chinese return and build China, while Indians settle abroad and build America.”

‘Life abroad is easier, more structured’

Replying to her, an Indian NRI named Ankur shared a long, detailed note explaining why staying overseas is often the more practical choice.

"It’s very hard to return to India because life is much better in US and Europe. A quick reminder why Indians don’t come back permanently and why it’s easier to stay abroad — Higher paychecks and better living — Reliable basics: 24×7 power, clean water, fast internet — Merit-centric workplaces over ‘who-you-know’ games — Safer streets, cleaner air, stronger social safety nets — keep spouses employed at least in EUROPE — Kids can go top-tier schools without quota gymnastics — Dense Indian networks in Bay Area, Seattle, NYC etc.. which I missed in EU — Dollar savings + stock options supercharge wealth compounding — Easier global mobility with a EU passport down the line."

“Let’s talk about what pushes Indian talent away”

Ankur also listed the systemic challenges within India that make returning home less appealing.

"Now let’s talk about what pushes Indian talent away from India — Red-tape ‘babu culture’ that burns weeks/months for one stamp — Civic sense: litter, spitting, broken footpaths nobody owns — Chaos-first traffic; lane markings are jokes here hardly 1% people can even understand traffic signs board I can guarantee — Low trust society endless notarizations, photocopies, and self-attested forms. I sold my apartment last month as an NRI and shared my experience check my timeline — Bribe only can push your plan and company and cash-under-the-table shortcuts to get work done — Power cuts, water shortages, and patchy public transport — Hooliganism & moral-policing mobs that flare without warning — Hyper-competitive school quotas + rote-learning grind — Pollution levels that turn morning jogs into lung workouts — Bureaucratic flip-flops on policy, tax, and import rules — The most important: No safety worries for women after dark — 99% Indian women’s never want to come back permanently."

“It’s emotional — but it’s also practical”

In conclusion, Ankur acknowledged the emotional weight of staying away from one’s homeland, but stressed the practicality of the decision.

"Net result/ magnets abroad feel stronger than the anchors at home and hence as an NRI it’s an emotional yet balance decision most of us have to make. It’s not many people don’t want to come back home but it’s the dynamics in India and within family if they look at their spouse and kids future generations. And China is way ahead than India. Just visit China once and you’ll never ask this question again."

Mixed reactions online

Ankur’s post, which garnered over 19k views, drew a variety of responses. One user commented, “It will take time, but it is slowly but surely getting better.” Another wrote, “Agree with everything except faster internet abroad.” Others simply added, “This is absolutely correct” and “I couldn’t agree more.”