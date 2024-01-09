Best New Year deals: Top 9 vacuum cleaners for home, refresh your living space

As we step into the New Year, what better way to embrace a fresh start than by refreshing the heart of our homes? Explore the best New Year deals on the top 9 Vacuum Cleaners for Home specially curated to elevate your living space. A clean and well-maintained home brings aesthetic appeal and contributes to a healthier and more comfortable environment. In this exclusive selection, we have gathered the most sought-after vacuum cleaners known for their efficiency, innovative features, and exceptional performance. Best New Year deals: Transform your home with the top 9 vacuum cleaners.(Pexels)

These top-rated vacuum cleaners are designed to cater to diverse cleaning needs, from powerful suction for deep cleaning to sleek and compact options for quick everyday tidying. Whether you're tackling carpets, hardwood floors, or upholstery, this collection has something for every corner of your home. The best New Year deals make it the perfect time to invest in cutting-edge technology that simplifies your cleaning routine and adds modern convenience to your lifestyle.

Say goodbye to dust and debris, and welcome the New Year with a living space that radiates cleanliness and comfort. Our carefully selected vacuum cleaners promise superior performance and bring forth a perfect blend of style and functionality. Explore the transformative power of a well-chosen vacuum cleaner & embark on a journey towards a revitalized home for the year ahead. Discover the joy of effortless cleaning and make 2024 a year of comfort and cleanliness in your living space.

Let's delve into each of the Top 9 Vacuum Cleaners, unravelling their unique features individually, to transform and refresh your living space in the New Year.

1. Agaro Regal Plus Upright Vacuum Cleaner

The Agaro Regal Plus Upright Vacuum Cleaner is a powerful cleaning solution designed to make your cleaning tasks efficient and hassle-free. With its sleek and ergonomic design, this vacuum cleaner offers versatile cleaning capabilities, ensuring that no dust or dirt is left behind. The high suction power, HEPA filter, and various attachments make it suitable for cleaning various surfaces, from carpets to hard floors. The Agaro Regal Plus is your go-to companion for maintaining a clean and healthy living space.

Specifications of Agaro Regal Plus Upright Vacuum Cleaner:

Suction Power: High-Powered for Effective Cleaning

Filter: HEPA Filter for Efficient Dust Filtration

Attachments: Versatile Attachments for Different Surfaces

Design: Sleek and Ergonomic Upright Design

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid High suction power for effective cleaning Limited cord length HEPA filter ensures efficient dust filtration Relatively heavyweight Versatile attachments for various cleaning tasks Potential for higher noise levels

2. INALSA 2-in-1 Handheld & Stick Vacuum Cleaner

Experience versatile and efficient cleaning with the INALSA 2-in-1 Handheld & Stick Vacuum Cleaner. This dynamic cleaner effortlessly transitions from a handheld device for quick clean-ups to a stick vacuum for thorough floor cleaning. Boasting powerful suction and a suite of attachments, it easily conquers dirt and dust. The lightweight design and cordless operation provide flexibility for convenient cleaning across your living space.

Specifications of INALSA 2-in-1 Handheld & Stick Vacuum Cleaner:

Type: 2-in-1 Handheld & Stick Vacuum Cleaner

Attachments: Versatile attachments for various surfaces

Cordless Operation: Yes

Weight: Lightweight design for easy manoeuvrability

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Versatile 2-in-1 design for handheld and stick vacuum Limited battery life Powerful suction for effective cleaning Smaller dust capacity Lightweight and cordless for convenient use Potential for reduced suction power over time

3. Eureka Forbes Fast Clean 1150 Watts Powerful Suction Vacuum Cleaner

The Eureka Forbes Fast Clean Vacuum Cleaner is your cleaning powerhouse, equipped with a formidable 1150 Watts motor for exceptional suction performance. This versatile cleaner comes with various attachments designed for different surfaces, ensuring a thorough and efficient cleaning experience. Its compact design and user-friendly features make it ideal for maintaining a pristine living environment.

Specifications of Eureka Forbes Fast Clean 1150 Watts Powerful Suction Vacuum Cleaner:

Power: 1150 Watts

Attachments: Versatile attachments for different surfaces

Dust Capacity: 2 litres

Cord Length: 5 meters

Weight: 4.5 for easy manoeuvrability

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Robust 1150 Watts motor for powerful suction Limited dust capacity Versatile attachments for various cleaning tasks May have a relatively noisy operation during use User-friendly design for efficient and convenient use Potential for a shorter power cord, limiting reach

4. Philips PowerPro FC9352/01-Compact Bagless Vacuum Cleaner

The Philips PowerPro FC9352/01 Compact Bagless Vacuum Cleaner is a high-performance cleaning solution designed for efficiency and convenience. Its advanced features and thoughtful design offer powerful suction and a seamless surface cleaning experience.

Specifications of Philips PowerPro FC9352/01-Compact Bagless Vacuum Cleaner:

Bagless Design: Yes

Cyclonic Action: Powerful cyclonic action for effective dust separation

Filtration System: Advanced filtration for capturing fine dust particles

Dust capacity: 1.5 litres

Cord Length: 6 meters

Weight: 4 kg for easy manoeuvrability

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Powerful cyclonic action for effective dust separation Limited dust capacity may require frequent emptying Bagless design for easy maintenance Potential for a relatively noisy operation Versatile accessories for various cleaning tasks May have a shorter cord, limiting reach

5. KENT Storm Vacuum Cleaner

The KENT Storm Vacuum Cleaner is a powerful and efficient cleaning solution designed to tackle dirt and dust easily. Equipped with advanced features, it offers a high-performance cleaning experience for various surfaces. The bagless design and HEPA filter ensure convenient maintenance and effective removal of fine particles. With versatile attachments, this vacuum cleaner caters to diverse cleaning needs, making it an ideal choice for a clean and healthy home.

Specifications of KENT Storm Vacuum Cleaner:

Bagless Design: Yes

Filtration System: HEPA filter for effective dust removal

Dust Capacity: 2 litres

Cord Length: 5 meters

Weight: 5 kg for easy manoeuvrability

Filtration System: HEPA filter for effective dust removal.

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Powerful suction for effective dirt and dust removal Limited dust capacity may require frequent emptying Bagless design and HEPA filter for easy maintenance Potential for a relatively noisy operation Versatile attachments for various cleaning tasks May have a shorter cord, limiting reach

6. Balzano Tornado Cordless Vacuum Cleaner

The Balzano Tornado Cordless Vacuum Cleaner is a sleek and efficient cleaning solution, that offers hassle-free operation. With its cordless design, this vacuum cleaner provides the flexibility to reach every corner without constraints. The powerful suction and compact build make it suitable for quick clean-ups and daily use. It is designed for convenience and has user-friendly features, making it an ideal choice for those seeking a lightweight and versatile cleaning companion.

Specifications of Balzano Tornado Cordless Vacuum Cleaner:

Design: Cordless for enhanced mobility

Suction Power: Powerful suction for effective cleaning

Battery Type: Lithium-ion

Run Time: 30 minutes

Dust Capacity: 1 liter

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Cordless design for enhanced mobility and flexibility Limited dust capacity may require frequent emptying Powerful suction for effective cleaning Run time might be relatively short for extended cleaning sessions

7. Oraimo Cordless Vacuum Cleaner

The Oraimo Cordless Vacuum Cleaner is a modern and efficient cleaning solution designed for convenience. With its cordless functionality, this vacuum cleaner offers unparalleled flexibility, allowing users to clean every nook and cranny effortlessly. The sleek and ergonomic design ensures a comfortable grip, while its powerful suction capabilities make it suitable for various cleaning tasks. It is a versatile addition to any home, ideal for quick clean-ups, combining performance with ease of use.

Specifications of Oraimo Cordless Vacuum Cleaner:

Design: Cordless

Suction Power: Powerful

Battery Type: Lithium-ion

Run Time: 40 minutes

Dust Capacity:1.5 litres

Weight: 3 kg

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Cordless design for enhanced mobility and flexibility Limited dust capacity may require frequent emptying Powerful suction for effective cleaning Run time might be relatively short for extended cleaning sessions Sleek and ergonomic design for comfortable use Noise levels during operation may be higher

8. Singer E Clean 1200 Watts Vacuum Cleaner

The Singer E Clean 1200 Watts Vacuum Cleaner is a high-performance cleaning solution designed for efficiency. With a powerful 1200 Watts motor, this vacuum cleaner thoroughly cleans various surfaces. The compact design and versatile attachments make it easy to manoeuvre and tackle hard-to-reach areas. It is ideal for home and office use and combines robust suction power with user-friendly features for an optimal cleaning experience.

Specifications of Singer E Clean 1200 Watts Vacuum Cleaner:

Power: 1200 Watts

Design: Compact and versatile

Suction Power: High-performance suction

Dust Capacity: 2 litres

Cord Length: 5 meters

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Powerful 1200 Watts motor for efficient cleaning Limited dust capacity may require frequent emptying Compact design with versatile attachments Noise levels during operation may be relatively higher

9. KARCHER Wd 3 V-17/4/20 Wet and Dry Vacuum Cleaner

The KARCHER Wd 3 V-17/4/20 is a versatile wet and dry vacuum cleaner designed for efficient cleaning. With a substantial 17-litre capacity, it offers ample space for both wet and dry debris. The blower function enhances its versatility, allowing users to tackle various cleaning tasks. Equipped with a 4-meter cable and a 2-meter suction hose, this vacuum cleaner provides extended reach for convenient use. It combines robust performance with user-friendly features and is ideal for both home and professional use.

Specifications of KARCHER Wd 3 V-17/4/20 Wet and Dry Vacuum Cleaner:

Capacity: 17 liters

Functionality: Wet and dry cleaning, Blower function

Cable Length: 4 meters

Suction Hose Length: 2 meters

Efficiency: High-performance cleaning

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Substantial 17-liter capacity for extended use May be relatively bulky and require more storage space Versatile wet and dry cleaning with blower function Noise levels during operation may be relatively high Efficient blower function for added convenience Limited mobility due to the power cord

Best 3 features for you:

Products Functionality Type Attachments Agaro Regal Plus Upright Vacuum Cleaner Powerful Suction, Efficient Cleaning Upright Crevice tool, Upholstery brush, Dusting brush INALSA 2-in-1 Handheld & Stick Vacuum Cleaner Powerful Suction, Efficient Cleaning Handheld & Stick Crevice tool, Upholstery brush, Dusting brush Eureka Forbes Fast Clean 1150 Watts Vacuum Cleaner Powerful Suction, Efficient Cleaning Upright Crevice tool, Upholstery brush, Dusting brush Philips PowerPro FC9352/01-Compact Bagless Vacuum Cleaner Compact Bagless, Cyclonic Action Compact Bagless Crevice tool, Dusting brush, Upholstery brush KENT Storm Vacuum Cleaner Cordless, Versatile Attachments Upright Crevice nozzle, Brush nozzle, Extension tube Balzano Tornado Cordless Vacuum Cleaner Cordless, Versatile Attachments Cordless Crevice tool, Dusting brush, Upholstery brush Oraimo Cordless Vacuum Cleaner Cordless, Lightweight Cordless Crevice nozzle, Brush nozzle, Extension tube Singer E Clean 1200 Watts Vacuum Cleaner Powerful Suction, Compact Design Upright Crevice tool, Upholstery brush, Dusting brush KARCHER Wd 3 V-17/4/20 Wet and Dry Vacuum Cleaner Wet and Dry Cleaning, Blower Function Wet and Dry, Blower Function Crevice nozzle, Suction hose, Dust bag filter

Best value for money:

The INALSA 2-in-1 Handheld & Stick Vacuum Cleaner is the best value for money. With versatile functionality and user-friendly design, it offers efficient cleaning at an affordable price.

Best overall product:

The Eureka Forbes Fast Clean 1150 Watts Powerful Suction Vacuum Cleaner is the best overall product. With powerful suction, efficient cleaning, and a range of attachments, it provides a comprehensive solution for home cleaning needs.

How to find the best vacuum cleaner for your home?

To find the best vacuum cleaner for your home, consider factors such as power, type, attachments, and user reviews. Assess your cleaning requirements, compare features, and read user feedback for a well-informed decision.

