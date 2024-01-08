Best New Year deals: 8 vacuum cleaners below 5000 for cleaning resolutions

In the age of numerous options, finding the right electronic device might feel like a chore, especially if you have limited knowledge of that particular product. However, with a little digging, it's possible to find the right device without burning a hole in your pocket. One of the most sought item is the vacuum cleaner, a powerful cleaning device that cleans your home and even tricky regions without asking a lot of you. This new year, bring home an affordable and functional vacuum cleaner by reading about the 8 best options from our list. Best New Year deals: Grab the best deals for vacuum cleaners under Rs. 5000.(Unsplash)

In this list, we've laid out the best vacuum cleaners in India that are priced below ₹5000. With new years deals in full force on Amazon, you can find one that meets your requirements for clean living. While buying vacuum cleaners, one must keep a few things in mind, including the size of their rooms, the expectation from the vacuum cleaner, and whether you need some special features to reach tricky spots in your home.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

With so many options to choose from, you might get overwhelmed online. That's why we curated this list for you, and you're bound to find the perfect match for you here. To buy the perfect vacuum cleaner, you don't need to shell out a lot of money. Even in the under- ₹5000 category, there are numerous vacuum cleaners that can assist you in cleaning. These days, vacuum cleaners are not just designed to get rid of dust, but may even be used to mop an array of surfaces.

From compact cordless options to canister models, this list will provide you with ample options to keep your home shiny and ready for guests at all times. There are a certain factors to consider while buying a vacuum cleaner, including suction power, design, specialised attachments, ease of maintenance and energy efficiency. Whether you're tackling pet hair, hardwood floors or carpets, this comprehensive guide can help you make an informed decision.

Product list

INALSA Vacuum Cleaner for Home Spruce-1200W| with Blower Function| Reusable Cloth dust Bag| Multiple Accessories | Dust Full Indicator | 2 Year Warranty (Red/Black)

The INALSA vacuum cleaner combines form with function with its lightweight and compact design and feature-packed offerings. The cleaning device has a cloth filter and runs on an electric source, implying that it may not be used without the cord. Weighing 3,700 grams and running on voltage of 240 Volts, the INALSA vacuum cleaner may be used to clean a variety of surfaces inside your home.

To make things even better, the INALSA vacuum cleaner has a powerful 1200W motor that is able to provide strong suction power. For outdoor use, you can use the blower function to get rid of the dust and dirt.

The vacuum cleaner is equipped with a high-filtration cloth dust bag that can be washed and reused. In addition, the vacuum cleaner runs on 360 degree wheels that can rotate for easy and smooth movement.

Built for a myriad of purposes, the vacuum cleaner has a series of tools, including a hose pipe, an extensions pipe, and a 4.5 metre-long cord for optimal cleaning. At 2.8 kgs, the vacuum cleaner is relatively lightweight and easy to store.

Specifications of INALSA Vacuum Cleaner for Home Spruce-1200W| with Blower Function| Reusable Cloth dust Bag| Multiple Accessories | Dust Full Indicator | 2 Year Warranty (Red/Black):

Additional tools like hose pipe, extension pie

1200W motor

High-filtration cloth

360 degree wheels rotation

Weight: 2.8 kg

2.8 kg 1.5L bag capacity

Form factor: Canister

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Powerful performance (1200W) Reusable cloth dust bag maintenance Versatile Functionality with blower Limited dust full indicator

B07C1C5BLV

Also read: 8 best cordless vacuum cleaners: Streamlining home cleaning

2. Tusa Wireless Handheld Vacuum Cleaner, High Power Cordless Mini Vacuum Cleaner (Black), HEPA Filter, 40 liter

The Tusa wireless handheld vacuum cleaner is designed for those who like to clean on-the-go and prefer to not be bogged down by cords. This vacuum cleaner has a HEPA filter and operates without constant power, although it may be used both as a corded electric vacuum cleaner or as a cordless one.

Best suited for hard floor, the Tusa handheld vacuum cleaner weighs 1.1 kilograms and runs on 12 Volts. According to the company, this vacuum cleaner can tackle all kinds of dirt, including hair and fine dust to give you a spotless house. This particular vacuum cleaner is only suitable for dry use.

The long-lasting vacuum cleaner takes 3 to 4 hours to fully charge and may be continuously used for up to 22 minutes. If you have a lot of hard-to-reach areas like a sofa gap, car seats, and corners that need constant cleaning, the Tusa wireless handheld vacuum cleaner might be a good choice. The bonus of buying this vacuum cleaner is that it comes with a year-long warranty.

The vacuum cleaner comes with 4 accessories including a dust brush tool and a crevice tool.

Specifications of Tusa Wireless Handheld Vacuum Cleaner, High Power Cordless Mini Vacuum Cleaner (Black), HEPA Filter, 40 liter:

Strong suction

4 accessories

HEPA filter

Opens with a single click

22 minute runtime on 3-3.5 hours of charging

Capacity: 40 litres

40 litres Noise level: 65 dB

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid High power cordless operation Limited dust capacity HEPA filter for effective filtration Battery may not be enough

B08L3Q4W4H

3. INALSA Wet and Dry Vacuum Cleaner for Home| 1200 Watt & 17 Kpa Suction |3in1 Multifunction Wet/Dry/Blowing|7 Metres Hose Length| Break Resistant Polymer Tank|10Liters|1year Warranty, (Yellow/Black)

The INALSA wet and dry vacuum cleaner for home is a powerful versatile tool that is designed for multifunction performance. The lightweight vacuum cleaner is a corded electric one, meaning that you will not be able to use it wirelessly. It weighs 4000 grams and runs on 240 Volts and can handle it all - wet or dry, bagged or bagless - whether it is dust, hair, or daily waste.

To switch from dry to wet vacuuming, simply change the cloth dust filter and use the sponge filter. In addition, the vacuum cleaner also has a blower function that is suitable for drying and cleaning narrow and hard-to-reach areas. During blowing, it's suggested to not use any filter. This vacuum cleaner comes with a container capacity of 10 litres.

According to INALSA, the wet and dry vacuum cleaner is equipped with a powerful motor that can deliver 17KPA of strong suction power and long-term operation. For a longer usage life, the vacuum cleaner has an impact resistant polymer tank.

The cleaner has 'safe buoy technology' to stop sucking water when the liquid capacity is reached. In addition, it has four 360 degree rotating wheels to move flexibly wherever you might need it.

Specifications of INALSA Wet and Dry Vacuum Cleaner for Home| 1200 Watt & 17 Kpa Suction |3in1 Multifunction Wet/Dry/Blowing|7 Metres Hose Length| Break Resistant Polymer Tank|10Liters|1year Warranty, (Yellow/Black):

Wet and dry usage

Blower function

Strong suction power

Impact resistant polymer tank

Safe buoy technology

360 degree rotating wheels

Capacity: 10 litres

10 litres Form factor: Canister

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Powerful suction (1200 Watt & 17 Kpa) Hose length (7 metres) 3-in-1 multi-functionality Limited warranty

B07SLNG3LW

4. AGARO Grand Bed Vacuum Cleaner, Cyclonic Technology for Dust Collection, Uv Light Sterilization, 12Kpa Suction Power, Suitable for Bed, Sofa, Pillow and Other Fabric Surfaces, Grey & Black, hepa

The AGARO vacuum cleaner with cyclonic technology is a cleaning powerhouse that can clean surfaces like bed, sofa, pillow, and other fabrics without fumbling. The corded electric vacuum cleaner has a special superpower - it comes with UV light sterilisation capability that disinfects the surfaces against bacteria and viruses. The company claims that UV light can disinfect 99% of bed bugs, mites, etc.

In addition, the AGARO vacuum cleaner is equipped with a HEPA filter that ensures that no bacteria are released back into the environment. The cleaner uses a powerful 400W motor for effective cleaning, all supported by the suction power of 12KPA. The cleaning tool also comes with a vibration function with a wide suction port to ensure easy cleaning.

The product has dimensions of 260mm x 350mm and is available in dark grey and black colours with 1 year of warranty. AGARO's cyclonic technology that sucks in air and dust at high speeds is bound to make you happy.

Specifications of AGARO Grand Bed Vacuum Cleaner, Cyclonic Technology for Dust Collection, Uv Light Sterilization, 12Kpa Suction Power, Suitable for Bed, Sofa, Pillow and Other Fabric Surfaces, Grey & Black, hepa:

Cyclonic technology

HEPA filter

UV light disinfectant

Ideal for flat surfaces

400 motor

Suction power: 12KPA

12KPA Noise level: 80 dB

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Cyclonic technology for dust collection Specific use for fabric surfaces UV light sterilisation

B0C7W8R7CP

5. Balzano Wet and Dry Professional Vacuum Cleaner, Vacuum Cleaner for Car, Blower Function, 1200W Powerful Suction, 20 L Capacity, Vacuum Cleaner for Home, Pet Vacuum Cleaner (Yellow)

The Balzano wet and dry professional vacuum cleaner is a dynamic cleaning powerhouse that will tremendously improve your home and car cleaning experience. Equipped with a robust 1200W motor, the Balzano vacuum cleaner ensures impressive suction power and can effortlessly handle both wet and dry surfaces, showcasing its versatility. The cleaner's 20-litre capacity provides enough space for multiple cleaning sessions, limiting the need for constant emptying.

The versatile vacuum cleaner also has a blower function, making this vacuum cleaner a powerful tool that goes beyond suction. The Balzano vacuum cleaner, then, is an ideal choice for maintaining not only your living spaces but also your car interiors. The beautiful yellow design will also enthrall users looking for a stylish option that doesn't compromise on functionality.

The Balzano vacuum cleaner is able to bridge the gap between convenience and efficiency and features a design that can seamlessly adapt to your changing cleaning requirements, whether it involves getting rid of dust, tackling spills, or removing pet hair.

Specifications of Balzano Wet and Dry Professional Vacuum Cleaner, Vacuum Cleaner for Car, Blower Function, 1200W Powerful Suction, 20 L Capacity, Vacuum Cleaner for Home, Pet Vacuum Cleaner (Yellow):

Powerful 1200W motor

Dual functionality with wet and dry cleaning

20-litre capacity

Blower function

Designed for pet owners

Form: Canister

Canister Filter type: Woven bag

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Powerful suction Specialised design Versatile functionality 20L capacity may not work for everyone

B0C6XLXJ9J

6. Deerma DX700S Vacuum Cleaner Handheld Wired Device with Detachable Dust Tank Lightweight Design Three Different Brush Head (800mL, 600w)

The Deerma DX700S vacuum cleaner is a handheld tool that combines power and versatility in a compact form, ensuring a seamless cleaning experience for your entire home. The vacuum cleaner's 600W motor has strong suction capabilities and can effortlessly handle various surfaces and get rid of dust particles.

This vacuum cleaner is for those who operate practically and is equipped with a detachable 800ml dust tank, making disposal and cleaning an easily achievable task. The lightweight build of this vacuum cleaner ensures comfortable usage and buyers can easily navigate through tight spaces, elevated surfaces, and upholstery.

Designed with practicality in mind, the Deerma DX700S features a detachable 800mL dust tank, making disposal and cleaning a breeze. Its lightweight construction ensures comfortable handling, allowing you to navigate through tight spaces, upholstery, and even elevated surfaces effortlessly.

The Deerma vacuum cleaner comes with three different brush heads to meet your diverse cleaning needs. It can reach tight spaces and the dusting brush is designed to tackle tricky and delicate spots. For fabrics, use the upholstery brush. Get rid of those sofa crumbs, dust on shelves, and pet hair on carpets with the Deerma DX700S vacuum cleaner.

Enjoy your cleaning routine with this lightweight and versatile vacuum cleaner.

Specifications of Deerma DX700S Vacuum Cleaner Handheld Wired Device with Detachable Dust Tank Lightweight Design Three Different Brush Head (800mL, 600w):

600W Motor

Detachable 800ml dust tank

Lightweight design

Three different brush heads

Versatile cleaning

Wired device

Compact and portable

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Powerful suction (600W) Wired device Versatile brush heads 800ml dust tank capacity

B089DHSFC5

7. Lifelong Aspire ZX Wet & Dry Vacuum Cleaner, 1200 Watts, 16 kPa Suction Power, 21 litres Tank Capacity for Home Use, Blower Function, Washable 3L Dust Bag, Stainless Steel Body (Black/Red/Steel)

The Lifelong Aspire ZX wet and dry vacuum cleaner is among the most powerful cleaning solutions currently available in the market. If you're looking for a vacuum cleaner to improve your home maintenance experience, the Lifelong Aspire might be the right device.

The vacuum cleaner is equipped with a robust 1200W motor and a formidable suction power of 16KPA. This means that the tool is able to ensure deep cleaning on both wet and dry surfaces. The vacuum cleaner has a 21-litre tank capacity that makes it an ideal choice for large homes, minimising the interruptions during your cleaning sessions.

Besides having dry and wet vacuum cleaning capabilities, the Aspire ZX also has a blower function that can get rid of dust and debris effortlessly from your home's nooks and crannies.

In addition, this vacuum cleaner has a 3L dust bag for user convenience and is equipped with 'Safe-Cut Buoyant Tech' that stops sucking wet waste when the task reaches a critical point.

For maximum benefits, the vacuum cleaner is equipped with four 360 degree rotating wheels, making it a compact and lightweight choice with all the best features for your home cleaning needs.

Specifications of Lifelong Aspire ZX Wet & Dry Vacuum Cleaner, 1200 Watts, 16 kPa Suction Power, 21 litres Tank Capacity for Home Use, Blower Function, Washable 3L Dust Bag, Stainless Steel Body (Black/Red/Steel):

Motor power: 1200 Watts

Suction power: 16KPA

Tank capacity: 21 litres

Wet and dry vacuum cleaner with blower Function

Dust bag capacity of 3 litres

Body material: Stainless steel

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Powerful cleaning performance (1200W, 16 kPa) Corded design Versatile functionality and blower feature

B09VB9MJTH

Also read: Best New Year deals: 8 cordless vacuum cleaners for pristine living

8. Black + Decker Pv1200Av-B1 12V Cordless Dustbuster Flexi Auto Handheld Vacuum Cleaner with Bowl Capacity 440 Milliliters, Cartridge, Orange

The Black + Decker PV1200AV-B1 12V cordless Dustbuster Flexi Auto handheld vacuum cleaner is designed to keep your vehicle clean with unparalleled ease. The cordless design, combined with its compact form give you unrestricted mobility while cleaning. This means that you can reach all corners of your car easily.

The vacuum cleaner is powered by a 12V battery and a 0.44 litre bowl capacity that can store a lot of debris. In addition, the included cartridge adds an extra layer of filtration for make sure that only clean air is released.

Designed with buyer ease in mind, the handheld vacuum cleaner sports a flexible hose to access tight spaces, making it a solid companion for keeping your car cleaning. The orange hue gives the vacuum cleaner a stylish look and appeal, making it a must-have automotive accessory.

If you're looking for a device to elevate your car cleaning routine, the Black + Decker PV1200AV-B1 is a great choice, bringing cordless freedom and powerful performance together. Whether you wish to perform quick touch ups or deep cleaning exercises, the vacuum cleaner can tackle it all.

Specifications of Black + Decker Pv1200Av-B1 12V Cordless Dustbuster Flexi Auto Handheld Vacuum Cleaner with Bowl Capacity 440 Milliliters, Cartridge, Orange:

Power source: 12V cordless

Bowl capacity: 0.44 litre

Filtration system: Cartridge for enhanced air filtration

Designed specifically for automotive use

Flexible hose

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Cordless convenience: Limited battery life Flexible and versatile Compact size

B015FO9ZD8

Best 3 features for you

Product Name Suction capability Multi-functionality Corded or cordless INALSA Vacuum Cleaner for Home Spruce-1200W 1200W Yes Corded Tusa Wireless Handheld Vacuum Cleaner High power - 12 Volts No Cordless INALSA Wet and Dry Vacuum Cleaner for Home 1200W, 17 Kpa Yes (3-in-1) Corded AGARO Grand Bed Vacuum Cleaner 12Kpa Yes Corded Balzano Wet and Dry Professional Vacuum Cleaner 1200W Yes (Blower) Corded Deerma DX700S Vacuum Cleaner Handheld Wired Device 600W Yes Corded Lifelong Aspire ZX Wet & Dry Vacuum Cleaner 1200W, 16 kPa Yes (Blower) Corded Black + Decker Pv1200Av-B1 Cordless Dustbuster Flexi Auto 12V No Cordless

Best value for money

The Tusa Wireless Handheld Vacuum Cleaner stands out as the best value for money due to its high-power cordless operation, making it ideal for quick cleanups without the constraints of cords. The absence of multi-functionality is compensated by the convenience and efficiency it offers at an affordable price point.

Best overall product

The Lifelong Aspire ZX Wet & Dry Vacuum Cleaner earns the title of the best overall product. With its powerful 1200W motor, versatile 3-in-1 functionality, including a blower, and a substantial 21-litre tank capacity, it excels in comprehensive home cleaning. The washable 3L dust bag and stainless steel body add durability, making it a reliable choice for users seeking a top-notch vacuum cleaner.

How to find the right vacuum cleaner

Finding the right vacuum cleaner involves considering various factors. First, assess your specific needs, including the size of your living space and the surfaces you'll be cleaning. For larger areas, a model with higher suction power and a larger dust capacity, like the Lifelong Aspire ZX, may be suitable. If mobility is crucial, cordless options like the Tusa Wireless Handheld Vacuum Cleaner provide convenience. Check for additional features such as blower functions, multi-functionality, and accessories tailored to your cleaning requirements. Reading user reviews and expert opinions can provide valuable insights into a product's performance and durability. Ultimately, choosing a vacuum cleaner that aligns with your cleaning habits and preferences ensures an effective and satisfactory cleaning experience.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.