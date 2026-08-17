21-year-old labourer electrocuted in Noida, another hurt; landlord booked

Noida: A 21-year-old labourer was electrocuted while another sustained injuries after touching an exposed live wire during plastering work at a house in Sorkha on Saturday, police said. Photo for representation (Shutterstock)

Police identified the deceased as Sobran and the injured man as Vijaykant, who is in his 30s. Both were residents of Shahjahanpur and worked as daily wagers.

Police said both Sobran and Vijaykant had come to finish plaster work on the first floor of a two-storey house in Sorkha. The landlord resides on the ground floor. A case of death by negligence was filed against the landlord, but no arrest has been made yet, police added.

Around 5pm on Saturday, when they were finishing their work, Sobran touched an exposed live wire lying on the ground and suffered an electric shock.

“Vijaykant rushed to rescue Sobran, and he also suffered a shock. When the landlord heard the duo’s screams, he rushed to the first floor and rescued them,” said Pramod Kumar, station house officer, Sector 113.

The two were taken to a nearby hospital, where Sobran was declared brought dead, while Vijaykant is undergoing treatment. His condition is said to be stable.

Subsequently, police were alerted by the hospital, and Sobran’s family members were informed. His post-mortem was conducted in the presence of his family members on Sunday.

During the investigation, it came to light that there was no lighting on the first floor of the building. “To arrange lighting, a temporary light bulb had been installed. To supply power, they used an extension board and extra wiring. Due to a cut in the middle of the wire, Sobran, whose feet were already wet, touched it and suffered a severe electric shock,” said SHO Kumar.

On the complaint of a victim’s family member, a case under Section 106 (causing death by negligence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita was registered against the landlord at Sector 113 police station, and further investigation is underway, added police.