Bizman murder case: Two Ludhiana police teams dispatched to UP to nab prime accused

With two accused already in police custody, the Ludhiana police have sent two teams to Uttar Pradesh to track down the main accused in the killing of Tibba resident Harjinder Singh, alias Harry, who was shot dead in Swatantra Nagar on August 7. Police also recovered a 9mm Glock pistol and one live cartridge from their possession. (HT FILE)

Police officials said the teams were dispatched to Uttar Pradesh after receiving information that Ravi Kumar and Sunny Malton, both named as accused in the case, had fled the state following the murder.

The development comes after Harjinder’s family refused to allow his post-mortem examination or cremation, demanding that all those involved in the killing be arrested first. The city police subsequently managed to pacify the family, following which Harjinder’s body was cremated.

The post-mortem examination has revealed that Harjinder sustained two bullet injuries, besides fractures to both legs and one arm. He also suffered injuries to his head.

Harjinder was allegedly gunned down by his rivals at around 11.30 pm on August 7 in the Swatantra Nagar area of Tibba. Following the incident, police registered a murder case against Ravi Kumar, Sunny Malton, Mohit, Bobby, Bheenu and two unidentified persons.

In a joint operation, Ludhiana police and the Anti-Gangster Task Force arrested Mohit and Bobby alias Manjeet. Police also recovered a 9mm Glock pistol and one live cartridge from their possession.

An investigating official said the immediate priority was to arrest the remaining accused. “Our prime focus is to nab the remaining accused. The police got information that the main accused Ravi Kumar and Sunny Malton have escaped to Uttar Pradesh. Two police teams have moved to the state to nab them,” the official said.

Police probing possible informer angle

The police are also probing how the assailants obtained information about Harjinder’s whereabouts immediately before the shooting.

Asked whether police had identified the person who allegedly passed on information about Harjinder’s location, the official said the focus was currently on apprehending the main accused.

“We want the main accused to first get arrested, who would reveal the name of the informer. But it is confirmed that one of Harjinder’s associates had passed on the information about the exact location where Harjinder could be targeted,” the official said.

Police have also linked the murder to a dispute allegedly involving drugs and drug money. Investigators said both the accused and the victim had cases registered against them under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.