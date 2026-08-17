Woman, son killed as carrier rams into motorcycle in Ludhiana

A woman and her son were killed in a road accident near Dera Radha Soami in Raikot after a speeding pickup auto rammed into their motorcycle on Saturday. The City Raikot Police lodged an FIR against the pickup auto driver and arrested him. Both sustained critical injuries in crash and were rushed to hospital, where doctors declared them dead, driver has been arrested. (HT FILE)

The victims were identified as Rohit Kumar, 18, and his mother Krishna Rani, 38, residents of Malerkotla Road, Raikot. Both sustained critical injuries in the accident and were rushed to a hospital, where doctors declared them dead.

According to police, the accident occurred while Krishna and Rohit were riding a motorcycle ahead of their family. Rohit’s father, Binder Kumar, was travelling from Jalaldiwal to Raikot for personal work, with his wife and son riding just ahead of him.

Sub-inspector Surjit Singh, SHO, City Raikot police station, said that according to the complaint lodged by Binder Kumar, the duo had reached near Dera Radha Soami when a speeding pickup auto approaching from the Raikot side hit their motorcycle.

The impact of the collision caused both the mother and son to fall on the road, leaving them seriously injured. The pickup auto reportedly went off the road and entered the fields following the collision.

The SHO added that the driver, identified as Sanpreet Singh of Chaunke village in Bathinda, has been arrested.

The police handed over their bodies to the family members after conducting the post-mortem examination. Further investigation is being carried out to establish the circumstances surrounding the accident.