From meetings to travel: 7 Bluetooth earbuds that are perfect for calls

Wireless earbuds have become a common choice for users who want freedom from cables during work, travel, or workouts. Many buyers now look beyond music playback and focus on call clarity, noise control, and battery life. Flipkart lists several options across price segments that aim to improve voice quality and reduce background disturbance during calls. Here is a closer look at some notable Bluetooth earbuds. Clear calls matter daily. Discover Bluetooth earbuds that are perfect for calls and smooth connectivity. (Pexels)

boAt Nirvana Crystl earbuds feature ANC up to 32dB to reduce outside sound. It uses a four-microphone ENx setup designed to improve voice pickup during calls. The earbuds also feature spatial audio support and adaptive EQ for sound adjustment. Battery performance stands out, with up to 100 hours of total playback. A 10-minute charge can deliver around two hours of use. Multipoint connectivity allows pairing with more than one device, which can help users switch between calls and media on separate devices.

Specifications Ear Placement In Ear Form Factor True Wireless Impedance 32 Ohm Frequency Range 20-20000 hertz Audio Driver Type Dynamic Driver Product Features Fast Charging Bluetooth Range 10 Metres Bluetooth Version 5.3 Weight 120g Reasons to buy Up to 100 hours total battery life 360 spatial audio for immersive sound 32dB active noise cancellation Quad mics for clear calls Transparent charging case design Reason to avoid Mixed user ratings, with some calling it terrible Occasional poor sound quality complaints Brand reliability concerns

What are buyers saying on Flipkart? Buyers praise the long battery and sound quality. Many call it terrific and brilliant. Some report poor performance and waste of money. Why choose this product? Pick it for all-day battery and immersive audio in a stylish case. Great for daily use, calls, and music if you want value under Rs. 3,000.

2. OnePlus Buds 4

The OnePlus Buds 4 earbuds feature dual drivers and dual DACs to deliver balanced sound output. They support adaptive noise cancellation of up to 55 dB and adjust automatically based on surrounding noise levels. Transparency mode shifts alongside the ANC settings. It supports the LHDC 5.0 codec, which provides high-resolution audio streaming. The earbuds include a low-latency mode that is ideal for gaming and video playback. Users can adjust the volume by sliding their finger along the stem. Fast charging and stable connectivity enhance everyday usability.

Specifications Impedance Unit of Measure 16 Ohm Noise Control Adaptive Noise Cancellation Sensitivity 55 dB Frequency Range 15 - 40000 hertz Audio Driver Type Dynamic Driver Audio Latency 47 Milliseconds Audio Driver Size 11 Millimetres Compatible Devices Cellphones, Desktops, Laptops, Smart Watch, Tablets Wireless Technology Type Bluetooth Bluetooth Version 5.4 Item Weight 49 Grams Control Type Google Assistant Control Method Touch, Voice Reasons to buy 55dB adaptive ANC for quiet listening 45 hours total playback time Dual drivers (11mm woofer + 6mm tweeter) with dual DACs Low 47ms latency for gaming Comfortable design and app EQ tuning Reason to avoid Stock sound tuning needs EQ tweaks for balance High treble out of the box for some Average audio without adjustments

What are buyers saying on Flipkart? Users love the bass, comfort, battery life, and active noise cancellation (ANC). Many call it an awesome, terrific purchase. Some adjust the EQ for a better sound balance. Why choose this product? Go for it if you want powerful noise cancellation, deep bass, and a long-lasting battery in comfortable earbuds. They're ideal for music, calls, and gaming, all for under Rs. 7,000.

Skullcandy Rail ANC Bluetooth earbuds feature four-microphone digital active noise cancellation and 12mm drivers. The Clear Voice Smart Mic system uses AI to separate voice from background noise during calls. The earbuds claim to offer up to 27 hours of use with the case. The Skull-iQ app allows users to customise controls and sound preferences. The earbuds support multipoint pairing and hands-free voice commands. Their sweat-resistant design makes them suitable for workouts.

Specifications Noise Control Active Noise Cancellation Audio Driver Type Dynamic Driver Control Type Media Control Control Method App Style Name Rail ANC Wireless Technology Type Bluetooth Headphone Form Factor In-Ear Reasons to buy 38 hours total battery life Active noise cancellation with Stay Aware mode Comfortable, secure fit for hours 4 mics for clear calls Wireless charging case with light-up interior Reason to avoid Inconsistent ANC performance Sensitive touch controls trigger accidentally Hinge loosens over time Mediocre noise blocking

What are buyers saying on Flipkart? Users praise the bass, battery life, and comfort. ANC is inconsistent at times. The touch controls are overly sensitive for some users. Why choose this product? Choose this option for a bass-rich sound, comfortable fit, and all-day battery life. They suit workouts and daily use and feature Skullcandy style for under Rs. 5,000.

The realme Buds Air 7 earbuds offer smart ANC up to 52dB and are equipped with 12.4mm drivers. They support spatial audio and provide up to 52 hours of total battery life. A six-microphone system assists with clearer calls. They support Bluetooth 5.4, which enables stable pairing, while dual-device connection helps users switch between devices. The IP55 rating adds protection against dust and water exposure.

Specifications Impedance Unit of Measure 32 Ohm Noise Control Hybrid Noise Cancellation Sensitivity 52 dB Frequency Range 20-40000 hertz Audio Driver Type Dynamic Driver Audio Driver Size 12.4 Millimetres Compatible Devices Cellphones, Desktops, Gaming Consoles, Laptops, Tablets Bluetooth Range 10 Metres Bluetooth Version 5.4 Reasons to buy 52dB smart ANC blocks ambient noise 52 hours total playback without ANC 12.4mm dynamic bass driver IP55 dust/water resistance 45ms low latency for gaming Reason to avoid Mids lack detail compared to highs ANC is inconsistent in windy conditions App customization overwhelming

What are buyers saying on Flipkart? Users love the bass, battery life, and effectiveness of the ANC. The comfortable fit is widely praised. However, some note average mids and call quality. Why choose this product? This is perfect for bass lovers who want a long-lasting battery and solid noise blocking. They're great for travel, workouts, and gaming on a budget of less than Rs. 3,000.

The Noise Air Buds 6 earbuds feature active noise cancellation (ANC) of up to 32 dB and customizable sound settings via the Noise BudsLink app. They feature voice control, quick mute options, and call management tools. The earbuds are IPX5-rated for water resistance. Users can monitor battery levels through the companion app to help manage usage during travel or work hours.

Specifications Noise Control Active Noise Cancellation Sensitivity 32 dB Frequency Range 20-20000 hertz Audio Driver Type Dynamic Driver Audio Latency 50 Milliseconds Audio Driver Size 12.4 Millimetres Compatible Devices Cellphones, Desktops, Gaming Consoles, Laptops, Tablets Features Voice control, GFP Wireless Type Bluetooth Bluetooth Version 5.3 Reasons to buy 32dB ANC with transparency mode Up to 50 hours total playback 12.4mm drivers for balanced audio Quad mics with ENC for clear calls Reason to avoid ANC average against premium rivals Build feels plasticky App features are occasionally glitchy

What are buyers saying on Flipkart? Users praise battery life, bass, and value. ANC works well indoors. Some mention average call quality outdoors. Why choose this product? Ideal for long sessions with ANC and app controls on a tight budget. Great for students and commuters under Rs. 2,500.

The JBL Live Pro 2 Bluetooth earbuds support adaptive noise cancellation and include six beamforming microphones that improve call clarity. The VoiceAware feature allows users to adjust how much of their own voice they hear during calls. The earbuds also support voice assistants such as Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. The design includes oval ear tips for a secure fit and extended wear.

Specifications Impedance Unit of Measure 16 Ohm Sensitivity 105 dB Frequency Range 20-20000 hertz Audio Driver Type Dynamic Driver Product Features True Adaptive Noise Cancelling with Smart Ambient, JBL Signature Sound, Touch & Voice control Enclosure Material Plastic Compatible Devices All Bluetooth Devices Bluetooth Version 5.2 Control Type Noise Control; Call Control; Media Control; Volume Control; Voice Control Reasons to buy True Adaptive Noise Cancelling adjusts to the environment 40 hours total playtime with quick charge 6 beamforming mics for crystal-clear calls JBL app with customizable EQ and controls Secure oval fit with multiple ear tip sizes Reason to avoid Treble harsh at max volume Case scratches easily Touch controls are overly sensitive

What are buyers saying on Flipkart? Users rave about the headphones' strong ANC, deep bass, and excellent call quality. The battery impresses with its ability to last all day. Some adjust the treble via the app. Why choose this product? A premium pick for adaptive noise blocking, rich sound, and professional calls. It's perfect for travel, work calls, and bass-heavy music, all for under Rs. 10,000.

The Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro supports 24-bit/96 kHz audio and features a two-way speaker setup. The earbuds' swipe controls allow for volume adjustment. The ANC and EQ systems analyse internal and external sounds to adjust the output. Powered by Galaxy AI, the earbuds reduce background noise during calls. LED indicators provide status updates. The earbuds target users looking for advanced audio control and premium build quality.

Specifications Impedance Unit of Measure 120 Ohm Noise Control Active Noise Cancellation Frequency Range 20Hz to 20,000Hz Audio Driver Type Dynamic Driver Compatible Devices Phones, Laptops, Tablets Wireless Type Bluetooth Bluetooth Version 5.0 Headphone Form Factor In-Ear Earpiece Shape Rounded Tips Reasons to buy Dual drivers (10.5mm woofer + 6.1mm tweeter) with dual amps Adaptive ANC with voice/siren detection IP57 water resistance for active use 30 hours total battery (ANC off) Blade light bar and swipe/pinch controls Reason to avoid ANC trails top competitors like AirPods Pro The stem design is uncomfortable for some ears Best features locked to the Samsung ecosystem

What are buyers saying on Flipkart? Users praise rich sound, call clarity, and battery. Galaxy AI features impress. Some find it awkward and ANC average. Why choose this product? Best for Galaxy owners wanting AI sound optimisation and premium audio. Ideal for calls, workouts, and immersive music under Rs. 20,000. Factors to consider before buying TWS earbuds Budget and Value: Match spending to needs, under Rs. 3,000 gets basic ANC and battery; Rs. 10,000+ unlocks adaptive noise blocking and premium drivers. ANC Performance: Check dB ratings (32dB basic, 55dB strong) and real-world use; adaptive ANC adjusts automatically but drains battery faster. Sound Signature: Bass-heavy suits EDM fans (JBL, Realme); balanced audio is better for vocals/podcasts; app EQ is essential for customisation. Battery Life: Look at total hours with case (38-52hrs common); quick charge gives 1-2hrs from 10 mins—crucial for travel/heavy use. Comfort & Fit: Secure ear tips prevent falls during workouts; IP55+ ratings handle sweat/rain; stem vs bud design affects long wear. Usage Needs: Gaming needs low latency (45ms); calls prioritise mics; Samsung ecosystem maximises Galaxy Buds AI features. Top 3 features of the best Bluetooth earbuds:

Earbuds ANC Level Battery Life Driver Size boAt Nirvana Crystl 32dB 100hrs Standard OnePlus Buds 4 55dB 45hrs Dual (11mm+6mm) Skullcandy Rail ANC Standard 38hrs Standard Realme Buds Air 7 52dB 52hrs 12.4mm Noise Air Buds 6 32dB 50hrs 12.4mm JBL Live Pro 2 Adaptive 40hrs 11mm Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro Adaptive 30hrs Dual (10.5mm+6.1mm)