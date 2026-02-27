Edit Profile
    From meetings to travel: 7 Bluetooth earbuds that are perfect for calls

    Clear calls matter in work and travel. Here are Bluetooth earbuds that are perfect for calls, offering a stable connection and reliable battery life.

    Published on: Feb 27, 2026 8:39 AM IST
    research icon

    Research-Backed Choices

    Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.

    Wireless earbuds have become a common choice for users who want freedom from cables during work, travel, or workouts. Many buyers now look beyond music playback and focus on call clarity, noise control, and battery life. Flipkart lists several options across price segments that aim to improve voice quality and reduce background disturbance during calls. Here is a closer look at some notable Bluetooth earbuds.

    Clear calls matter daily. Discover Bluetooth earbuds that are perfect for calls and smooth connectivity. (Pexels)
    MD Ijaj Khan
    By MD Ijaj Khan

    Ijaj Khan is a tech journalist and Senior Content Producer at HT Tech, where he translates the fast-paced world of consumer tech, gaming, and AI into stories that spark curiosity and connection. Always on the lookout for the next big trend, he believes technology should be as relatable as your everyday conversations. When he’s not decoding gadgets and innovations, you’ll likely find him hopping across cities, chasing new adventures, and sampling cuisines that tell their own stories.

    1. boAt Nirvana Crystl

    boAt Nirvana Crystl earbuds feature ANC up to 32dB to reduce outside sound. It uses a four-microphone ENx setup designed to improve voice pickup during calls. The earbuds also feature spatial audio support and adaptive EQ for sound adjustment.

    Battery performance stands out, with up to 100 hours of total playback. A 10-minute charge can deliver around two hours of use. Multipoint connectivity allows pairing with more than one device, which can help users switch between calls and media on separate devices.

    Specifications

    Ear Placement
    In Ear
    Form Factor
    True Wireless
    Impedance
    32 Ohm
    Frequency Range
    20-20000 hertz
    Audio Driver Type
    Dynamic Driver
    Product Features
    Fast Charging
    Bluetooth Range
    10 Metres
    Bluetooth Version
    5.3
    Weight
    120g

    Reasons to buy

    ...

    Up to 100 hours total battery life

    ...

    360 spatial audio for immersive sound

    ...

    32dB active noise cancellation

    ...

    Quad mics for clear calls

    ...

    Transparent charging case design

    Reason to avoid

    ...

    Mixed user ratings, with some calling it terrible

    ...

    Occasional poor sound quality complaints

    ...

    Brand reliability concerns

    What are buyers saying on Flipkart?

    Buyers praise the long battery and sound quality. Many call it terrific and brilliant. Some report poor performance and waste of money.

    Why choose this product?

    Pick it for all-day battery and immersive audio in a stylish case. Great for daily use, calls, and music if you want value under Rs. 3,000.

    2. OnePlus Buds 4

    our principles

    Our Principles

    Full Transparency

    Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view.

    Brand Confidence

    We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

    The OnePlus Buds 4 earbuds feature dual drivers and dual DACs to deliver balanced sound output. They support adaptive noise cancellation of up to 55 dB and adjust automatically based on surrounding noise levels. Transparency mode shifts alongside the ANC settings.

    It supports the LHDC 5.0 codec, which provides high-resolution audio streaming. The earbuds include a low-latency mode that is ideal for gaming and video playback. Users can adjust the volume by sliding their finger along the stem. Fast charging and stable connectivity enhance everyday usability.

    Specifications

    Impedance Unit of Measure
    16 Ohm
    Noise Control
    Adaptive Noise Cancellation
    Sensitivity
    55 dB
    Frequency Range
    15 - 40000 hertz
    Audio Driver Type
    Dynamic Driver
    Audio Latency
    47 Milliseconds
    Audio Driver Size
    11 Millimetres
    Compatible Devices
    Cellphones, Desktops, Laptops, Smart Watch, Tablets
    Wireless Technology Type
    Bluetooth
    Bluetooth Version
    5.4
    Item Weight
    49 Grams
    Control Type
    Google Assistant
    Control Method
    Touch, Voice

    Reasons to buy

    ...

    55dB adaptive ANC for quiet listening

    ...

    45 hours total playback time

    ...

    Dual drivers (11mm woofer + 6mm tweeter) with dual DACs

    ...

    Low 47ms latency for gaming

    ...

    Comfortable design and app EQ tuning

    Reason to avoid

    ...

    Stock sound tuning needs EQ tweaks for balance

    ...

    High treble out of the box for some

    ...

    Average audio without adjustments

    What are buyers saying on Flipkart?

    Users love the bass, comfort, battery life, and active noise cancellation (ANC). Many call it an awesome, terrific purchase. Some adjust the EQ for a better sound balance.

    Why choose this product?

    Go for it if you want powerful noise cancellation, deep bass, and a long-lasting battery in comfortable earbuds. They're ideal for music, calls, and gaming, all for under Rs. 7,000.

    3. Skullcandy Rail ANC

    Skullcandy Rail ANC Bluetooth earbuds feature four-microphone digital active noise cancellation and 12mm drivers. The Clear Voice Smart Mic system uses AI to separate voice from background noise during calls.

    The earbuds claim to offer up to 27 hours of use with the case. The Skull-iQ app allows users to customise controls and sound preferences. The earbuds support multipoint pairing and hands-free voice commands. Their sweat-resistant design makes them suitable for workouts.

    Specifications

    Noise Control
    Active Noise Cancellation
    Audio Driver Type
    Dynamic Driver
    Control Type
    Media Control
    Control Method
    App
    Style Name
    Rail ANC
    Wireless Technology Type
    Bluetooth
    Headphone Form Factor
    In-Ear

    Reasons to buy

    ...

    38 hours total battery life

    ...

    Active noise cancellation with Stay Aware mode

    ...

    Comfortable, secure fit for hours

    ...

    4 mics for clear calls

    ...

    Wireless charging case with light-up interior

    Reason to avoid

    ...

    Inconsistent ANC performance

    ...

    Sensitive touch controls trigger accidentally

    ...

    Hinge loosens over time

    ...

    Mediocre noise blocking

    What are buyers saying on Flipkart?

    Users praise the bass, battery life, and comfort. ANC is inconsistent at times. The touch controls are overly sensitive for some users.

    Why choose this product?

    Choose this option for a bass-rich sound, comfortable fit, and all-day battery life. They suit workouts and daily use and feature Skullcandy style for under Rs. 5,000.

    4. realme Buds Air 7

    The realme Buds Air 7 earbuds offer smart ANC up to 52dB and are equipped with 12.4mm drivers. They support spatial audio and provide up to 52 hours of total battery life. A six-microphone system assists with clearer calls.

    They support Bluetooth 5.4, which enables stable pairing, while dual-device connection helps users switch between devices. The IP55 rating adds protection against dust and water exposure.

    Specifications

    Impedance Unit of Measure
    32 Ohm
    Noise Control
    Hybrid Noise Cancellation
    Sensitivity
    52 dB
    Frequency Range
    20-40000 hertz
    Audio Driver Type
    Dynamic Driver
    Audio Driver Size
    12.4 Millimetres
    Compatible Devices
    Cellphones, Desktops, Gaming Consoles, Laptops, Tablets
    Bluetooth Range
    10 Metres
    Bluetooth Version
    5.4

    Reasons to buy

    ...

    52dB smart ANC blocks ambient noise

    ...

    52 hours total playback without ANC

    ...

    12.4mm dynamic bass driver

    ...

    IP55 dust/water resistance

    ...

    45ms low latency for gaming

    Reason to avoid

    ...

    Mids lack detail compared to highs

    ...

    ANC is inconsistent in windy conditions

    ...

    App customization overwhelming

    What are buyers saying on Flipkart?

    Users love the bass, battery life, and effectiveness of the ANC. The comfortable fit is widely praised. However, some note average mids and call quality.

    Why choose this product?

    This is perfect for bass lovers who want a long-lasting battery and solid noise blocking. They're great for travel, workouts, and gaming on a budget of less than Rs. 3,000.

    5. Noise Air Buds 6

    The Noise Air Buds 6 earbuds feature active noise cancellation (ANC) of up to 32 dB and customizable sound settings via the Noise BudsLink app. They feature voice control, quick mute options, and call management tools.

    The earbuds are IPX5-rated for water resistance. Users can monitor battery levels through the companion app to help manage usage during travel or work hours.

    Specifications

    Noise Control
    Active Noise Cancellation
    Sensitivity
    32 dB
    Frequency Range
    20-20000 hertz
    Audio Driver Type
    Dynamic Driver
    Audio Latency
    50 Milliseconds
    Audio Driver Size
    12.4 Millimetres
    Compatible Devices
    Cellphones, Desktops, Gaming Consoles, Laptops, Tablets
    Features
    Voice control, GFP
    Wireless Type
    Bluetooth
    Bluetooth Version
    5.3

    Reasons to buy

    ...

    32dB ANC with transparency mode

    ...

    Up to 50 hours total playback

    ...

    12.4mm drivers for balanced audio

    ...

    Quad mics with ENC for clear calls

    Reason to avoid

    ...

    ANC average against premium rivals

    ...

    Build feels plasticky

    ...

    App features are occasionally glitchy

    What are buyers saying on Flipkart?

    Users praise battery life, bass, and value. ANC works well indoors. Some mention average call quality outdoors.

    Why choose this product?

    Ideal for long sessions with ANC and app controls on a tight budget. Great for students and commuters under Rs. 2,500.

    6. JBL Live Pro 2

    The JBL Live Pro 2 Bluetooth earbuds support adaptive noise cancellation and include six beamforming microphones that improve call clarity. The VoiceAware feature allows users to adjust how much of their own voice they hear during calls.

    The earbuds also support voice assistants such as Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. The design includes oval ear tips for a secure fit and extended wear.

    Specifications

    Impedance Unit of Measure
    16 Ohm
    Sensitivity
    105 dB
    Frequency Range
    20-20000 hertz
    Audio Driver Type
    Dynamic Driver
    Product Features
    True Adaptive Noise Cancelling with Smart Ambient, JBL Signature Sound, Touch & Voice control
    Enclosure Material
    Plastic
    Compatible Devices
    All Bluetooth Devices
    Bluetooth Version
    5.2
    Control Type
    Noise Control; Call Control; Media Control; Volume Control; Voice Control

    Reasons to buy

    ...

    True Adaptive Noise Cancelling adjusts to the environment

    ...

    40 hours total playtime with quick charge

    ...

    6 beamforming mics for crystal-clear calls

    ...

    JBL app with customizable EQ and controls

    ...

    Secure oval fit with multiple ear tip sizes

    Reason to avoid

    ...

    Treble harsh at max volume

    ...

    Case scratches easily

    ...

    Touch controls are overly sensitive

    What are buyers saying on Flipkart?

    Users rave about the headphones' strong ANC, deep bass, and excellent call quality. The battery impresses with its ability to last all day. Some adjust the treble via the app.

    Why choose this product?

    A premium pick for adaptive noise blocking, rich sound, and professional calls. It's perfect for travel, work calls, and bass-heavy music, all for under Rs. 10,000.

    7. Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro

    The Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro supports 24-bit/96 kHz audio and features a two-way speaker setup. The earbuds' swipe controls allow for volume adjustment. The ANC and EQ systems analyse internal and external sounds to adjust the output.

    Powered by Galaxy AI, the earbuds reduce background noise during calls. LED indicators provide status updates. The earbuds target users looking for advanced audio control and premium build quality.

    Specifications

    Impedance Unit of Measure
    120 Ohm
    Noise Control
    Active Noise Cancellation
    Frequency Range
    20Hz to 20,000Hz
    Audio Driver Type
    Dynamic Driver
    Compatible Devices
    Phones, Laptops, Tablets
    Wireless Type
    Bluetooth
    Bluetooth Version
    5.0
    Headphone Form Factor
    In-Ear
    Earpiece Shape
    Rounded Tips

    Reasons to buy

    ...

    Dual drivers (10.5mm woofer + 6.1mm tweeter) with dual amps

    ...

    Adaptive ANC with voice/siren detection

    ...

    IP57 water resistance for active use

    ...

    30 hours total battery (ANC off)

    ...

    Blade light bar and swipe/pinch controls

    Reason to avoid

    ...

    ANC trails top competitors like AirPods Pro

    ...

    The stem design is uncomfortable for some ears

    ...

    Best features locked to the Samsung ecosystem

    What are buyers saying on Flipkart?

    Users praise rich sound, call clarity, and battery. Galaxy AI features impress. Some find it awkward and ANC average.

    Why choose this product?

    Best for Galaxy owners wanting AI sound optimisation and premium audio. Ideal for calls, workouts, and immersive music under Rs. 20,000.

    Factors to consider before buying TWS earbuds

    Budget and Value: Match spending to needs, under Rs. 3,000 gets basic ANC and battery; Rs. 10,000+ unlocks adaptive noise blocking and premium drivers.

    ANC Performance: Check dB ratings (32dB basic, 55dB strong) and real-world use; adaptive ANC adjusts automatically but drains battery faster.

    Sound Signature: Bass-heavy suits EDM fans (JBL, Realme); balanced audio is better for vocals/podcasts; app EQ is essential for customisation.

    Battery Life: Look at total hours with case (38-52hrs common); quick charge gives 1-2hrs from 10 mins—crucial for travel/heavy use.

    Comfort & Fit: Secure ear tips prevent falls during workouts; IP55+ ratings handle sweat/rain; stem vs bud design affects long wear.

    Usage Needs: Gaming needs low latency (45ms); calls prioritise mics; Samsung ecosystem maximises Galaxy Buds AI features.

    Top 3 features of the best Bluetooth earbuds:

    EarbudsANC LevelBattery LifeDriver Size
    boAt Nirvana Crystl32dB100hrsStandard
    OnePlus Buds 455dB45hrsDual (11mm+6mm)
    Skullcandy Rail ANCStandard38hrsStandard
    Realme Buds Air 752dB52hrs12.4mm
    Noise Air Buds 632dB50hrs12.4mm
    JBL Live Pro 2Adaptive40hrs11mm
    Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 ProAdaptive30hrsDual (10.5mm+6.1mm)

    Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

