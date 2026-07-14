Erling Haaland: Peru parents are naming hundreds of newborns after Norway star; Here's why
Peru's identity registry said most babies named after Erling Haaland were registered after the World Cup began, with numbers rising during Norway's run.
Norway certainly put themselves on the football map with their World Cup run this year, and much of the credit undoubtedly goes to their star man, Erling Haaland, who scored seven goals in his debut appearance on the global stage.
However, it was not just their tournament run that became one of the biggest storylines of this FIFA World Cup.
Haaland mania goes global
The other was Erling Haaland himself, who seemed to establish a monopoly over social media, with fans unable to get enough of the trends and highlights featuring his on- and off-field antics.
And its impact has now been felt quite strongly in Latin American country Peru, especially among a generation that has just born during Haaland's rise and his capture of fans' hearts.
Newborns named after Haaland in Peru
Although the Norway no.9's World Cup journey has come to an end, his influence continues to resonate in Peru, where scores of football fans had already named their newborns after the Norway striker before the team's quarter-final against England, according to France 24.
According to Peru's national identity registry, which released data last Friday, Haaland's fans in the country have gone as far as naming their children after him, with 468 people bearing the 25-year-old's surname.
The registry also revealed that 91 children have been given the full name Erling Haaland.
Registry spokesperson explains Haaland Craze
"Different football stars serve as inspiration for Peruvians to register their children with these names," registry spokesperson Ivan Torres told Panamericana Television.
Also read: Alexander Sorloth breaks silence on not passing to Erling Haaland amid death threats; ‘Touch was poor’
Torres added that the majority of babies named after Atletico Madrid star were registered in the weeks after the World Cup began, with the trend accelerating as Norway progressed to the quarter-finals.
"Haaland is also Peruvian," he said.
Peru's football naming culture
Football has long influenced baby naming trends in Peru. According to the registry, 3,402 Peruvians are named Messi, including 292 who bear Lionel Messi's full name.
The trend extends to several other global stars as well. Cristiano Ronaldo has 1,185 namesakes in the country, while 1,241 people are named Yamal after Spain's teenage sensation Lamine Yamal.
Also read: ‘If that was a free kick…’: Haaland blasts VAR after Norway's disallowed goal and World Cup heartbreak
Neymar remains the most popular of them all, with 33,809 Peruvians carrying the Brazilian superstar's name.
- ABOUT THE AUTHOROjas Jaiswal
Ojas Jaiswal is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, currently working with the US Desk, where he covers a wide spectrum of American sports and global news developments. From high-intensity NFL moments on the field to the latest off-court NBA storylines, he specializes in delivering engaging, audience-driven stories that blend factual accuracy with compelling narratives. A graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication from Bennett University, Ojas brings over two years of experience in digital journalism. Before joining Hindustan Times, he worked with EssentiallySports, a leading digital sports media platform catering to American sports audiences, where he contributed across multiple editorial and engagement-focused roles. He also interned with Times Network at the Sports Desk, producing articles and video content across diverse sports, ranging from Formula 1 to football. Known for his commitment to factual and accurate reporting, Ojas was awarded a Certificate of Excellence in Editing during his college years. Beyond sports journalism, he closely follows international affairs and global developments, while also exploring documentaries from different cultures and regions around the world. A lifelong football enthusiast, Ojas has admired Lionel Messi since childhood and continues to draw inspiration from the football icon’s journey and legacy.Read More