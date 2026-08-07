CBI busts international extortion racket; 4 held in Mohali, Delhi

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) claimed to have busted an international tech-support fraud and extortion racket operating through fake call centres in Mohali and Delhi, arresting four people, including the alleged kingpin, during raids on Wednesday night. According to the agency, the cryptocurrency collected from victims was routed through multiple crypto wallets before being transferred out of the United States (HT File)

The syndicate targeted mainly US citizens by posing as representatives of Microsoft, financial institutions and law enforcement agencies, the agency said. The accused allegedly displayed fake pop-up messages on victims’ computer screens carrying counterfeit Microsoft toll-free numbers that connected them directly to fraudulent call centres.

The arrested persons have been identified as Sourabh Rana, the alleged kingpin, Indermohan Singh, Harneet Singh and Jappandeep Singh.

Investigators said the callers convinced victims that their computers had been compromised and demanded money on the pretext of repairing their systems. In several cases, the accused allegedly threatened victims by falsely claiming they were linked to serious offences, including child pornography, and coerced them into depositing cryptocurrency as ransom through Bitcoin ATMs.

The agency said the cryptocurrency collected from victims was routed through multiple crypto wallets before being transferred out of the United States. The proceeds were later laundered through operators based in Delhi.

CBI teams searched 10 locations across Punjab and Delhi, including a fake call centre allegedly operating from the residence of the main accused in Mohali. During the searches, the agency seized more than 20 mobile phones, 15 laptops and tablets, multiple hard disks, pen drives, memory cards, cryptocurrency wallets, cash and other documents believed to be linked to the operation.

The agency arrested the alleged kingpin and three of his associates. Further investigation is underway. The CBI said the investigation has identified multiple victims in the US.

In one case, a Florida resident was allegedly duped in 2022 after fraudsters claimed her personal and financial information had been compromised and illegal material had been planted on her computer. Under pressure, she deposited about USD 440,000 through multiple transactions into Bitcoin ATMs. Investigators said the funds were transferred to cryptocurrency wallets allegedly controlled by the accused.

In another case in 2023, a New Jersey resident was allegedly persuaded to deposit around USD 130,000 into Bitcoin ATMs after fraudsters falsely claimed her computer had been compromised and her banking information was at risk.

The CBI is continuing to investigate the network and trace additional beneficiaries of the fraud.