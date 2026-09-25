Capricorn Horoscope Today, September 25, 2026: Steady action may help you move past delays and regain confidence

Capricorn (Dec 22 - Jan 20) Daily Prediction says, Patience and practical courage are your best tools today. The Moon begins the day in Aquarius in your second house. Before dawn, it moves into Pisces in your third house, so early attention may go to money, meals, family conversations or something said at home, while the rest of the day supports communication, commuting, paperwork and steady effort. You may feel tense because there is much to handle and results may not come instantly, but confidence returns once you start moving instead of overthinking. Capricorn Horoscope (Freepik)

A younger sibling, cousin, colleague or reliable friend may offer useful support. Saturn in Pisces, your third house, continues to ask for patient communication, mature effort and consistency in everyday responsibilities. Rahu in Aquarius, your second house, and Ketu in Leo, your eighth house, make family expectations, speech and shared financial matters more sensitive, so choose your words carefully.

Capricorn Love Horoscope Today Relationships remain generally steady today, although work pressure may leave you distracted. If you are married or committed, your partner is likely to respond better when you explain your stress instead of becoming quiet or sharp. A practical conversation about schedules, children, travel or spending can improve closeness because it shows trust.

If you are single, your appeal comes through calm honesty rather than showy confidence. A thoughtful message or direct conversation may work better than trying to impress. Children or younger family members may also bring a cheerful moment or encouraging update that softens the mood at home.

Capricorn Career Horoscope Today This is a strong day for effort, even if it feels demanding. Students may need to push through early restlessness, but once focused, reading, writing, revision and practice can move ahead well. Those preparing for exams or interviews should rely on repetition, notes and careful checking rather than speed.

In career matters, progress comes through calls, reminders and follow-ups, especially when replies are delayed. If you need to make a decision, let it come from preparation, not frustration. Business owners may need to stay personally involved in client or staff communication. Venus in Libra supports your professional image and a smoother tone in reviews, presentations and meetings.

Capricorn Money Horoscope Today Money comes through work, persistence and practical thinking today. This is not the day for shortcuts, but it supports earnings through service, selling, teaching, consulting or completing pending tasks. Family-related spending may arise, and if several people have opinions about money, keep the discussion factual.

Avoid buying things simply to relieve tension. If you are waiting for a payment, movement may come through reminders and proper records. Keep track of subscriptions, installments and shared expenses. A conservative approach is likely to feel more secure by evening than a risky or emotional move.

Capricorn Health Horoscope Today The main strain today is mental rather than physical. Your body can manage the workload, but impatience may tire you faster than actual work. Watch hydration, meal timing and posture, especially if the day is full of desk work, phone calls or local travel.

Short walks can reset your concentration. If you have been speaking continuously, vocal fatigue may creep in by night. Choose a quieter evening and avoid carrying every unfinished issue into bedtime. Calm repetition will support you better than pushing to exhaustion.

Tip for the Day: Speak clearly, act steadily and let results build through consistent effort.

Dr. Achary Kalki Krishnan

(Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, Researcher, Educator & Corporate mentor)