Virgo Horoscope Today, September 25, 2026: Calm timing may help you navigate work pressure and sensitive conversations

The day begins with a work-first mindset and then shifts toward one-to-one dealings, making tone and timing especially important. The Moon begins the day in Aquarius in your sixth house, and before dawn moves into Pisces in your seventh house, so chores, deadlines, corrections and routine management may dominate first. The emotional emphasis soon moves to your spouse, clients, partners and anyone whose cooperation you need. Do not start the day by sharing every plan on your mind. Quiet preparation will serve you better than early disclosure.
If someone seems competitive or argumentative, avoid taking the bait. Saturn in Pisces, your seventh house, makes relationships, negotiations and formal commitments more serious, sometimes slower, but also more realistic when handled with patience. Rahu in Aquarius, your sixth house, and Ketu in Leo, your twelfth house, make work pressure and competition unpredictable while asking you to protect sleep, focus and emotional energy from overthinking and unnecessary exposure.
Virgo Love Horoscope Today
Relationship matters can stay manageable if you keep ego out of ordinary exchanges. Because the latter part of the day highlights the seventh house, a spouse or partner may want direct attention rather than distracted listening while you continue thinking about work. If you are in a relationship, avoid unnecessary arguments over who is more burdened or who forgot what.
If you are single, be cautious about revealing personal feelings too quickly, especially where trust is still developing. There may be attraction, but clarity matters more than chemistry today. Someone’s words may be warm while their consistency remains uncertain, so take your time. A calm and respectful exchange will get you farther than trying to win an emotional point. Diplomacy is useful, not weak.
Virgo Career Horoscope Today
You are well placed to do solid work today, but stay selective about whom you trust with plans, notes or sensitive information. Office politics or competitive behavior can be irritating, though manageable. Let your preparation speak for itself. The Sun in your sign supports visibility and personal presence, so interviews, tests, presentations and meetings can go better when you remain composed and exact.
If you are appearing for a competitive examination, the day supports disciplined effort, clear recall and practical focus, provided you avoid last-minute panic. Those in service roles should double-check email wording, numbers and attachments. If a demanding colleague or critic appears, keep responses factual and brief. You do not need to win every exchange. Protect work quality and move steadily toward completion.
Virgo Money Horoscope Today
Be conservative with borrowing and lending today. If you are thinking of taking a loan, using credit or depending on someone else’s money to cover a gap, pause and review repayment comfort honestly. This is a better day for tightening the budget than increasing liabilities. Routine bills, practical purchases and household or health-related expenses may need attention, so keep cash flow clear.
Do not discuss financial strategy too widely. A private money plan is likely to work better than one shaped by too many opinions. If a payment issue comes up, handle it in writing and keep records. Small discipline now can prevent unnecessary strain later.
Virgo Health Horoscope Today
Your system may be somewhat sensitive, especially if stress has been simmering for days. Prioritize regular meals, enough water and proper sleep tonight. Avoid heated arguments because they can drain more energy than you realize.
If your mind keeps running through possible conflicts, step away from the phone and give yourself some quiet. Light movement, tidy surroundings and a calmer evening can help settle both body and mind. Protect your energy as carefully as your schedule.
Tip for the Day:
Share less of your strategy and pay more attention to timing.
Teaching and practising Astrology, Vastu, and Numerology for more than three decades, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is a senior Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, researcher, educator and corporate mentor. Born in the sacred region of Vindhyachal Shakti Peeth, situated between Prayagraj and Varanasi, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is considered one of the most respected, knowledgeable, and qualified Astrologers and Vastu consultants of India.
Experience and Areas of Work
More than three decades of teaching, practice, consultation and research in Vastu Shastra, Astrology and related disciplines
Delivered thousands of correct predictions about Indian Elections, Rise of Anna Hazare’s movement, the Political success of Narendra Modi and Arvind Kejriwal, Commonwealth Games, the Indian Monsoon and many more. Recent ones being Pope Francis' demise, the Air India Crash, the collapse of Zomato, FIITJEE, etc
Astrology- and numerology-based guidance for individuals, families and businesses
Residential, commercial, corporate, institutional and industrial Vastu consultation
Strategic consultation for startups, established enterprises and large corporate organisations
Development of practical, non-demolition Vastu correction methods
Developed the concept of Astro Vastu, an approach that combines Vastu Shastra with Astrology
Only Vastu Consultant to have a Patent in Vastu Analysis methodology, currently followed all around the Globe.
Brand-name, logo and corporate-identity consultation through the principles of Logo Shastra, a unique and proven concept created by him for Corporate Success
Participation in national and international conferences, seminars and academic programmes
Presentation of research papers on Vastu Shastra, temple architecture and the scientific interpretation of traditional principles
Serving clients in more than 100 countries
Clients include Infosys, DLF, Medanta, Shiv Nadar Group, Jakson Group, Ahluwalia Group, Vardhman Group and Lakhs of other corporates, celebrities, and who’s who
Mentor and guide of AstroDevam Private Limited, the most premium organisation in the field of Astrology, Vastu, Numerology, etc.
Academic and Professional Qualifications
Achary Kalki Krishnan’s educational background brings together modern professional studies and traditional Indian knowledge systems. His qualifications include:
B. Com., LL. B., ACMA/AICWA from India’s premier institutions
Jyotish Shastri, Jyotish Visharad
Jyotish Vachaspati by ICAS in recognition of his three-decade-long Astrology Teaching
Master of Arts in Dharmashastra, Vedic Karmakand and Jyotish from Gurukula Kangri Vishwavidyalaya, Haridwar
UGC-accredited Assistant Professor, Dharmashastra
PhD in Astrology from Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri National Sanskrit University
Research and Academic Contribution
Beyond his breakthrough doctoral research on psychiatric disease in the light of astrological parameters, Achary Kalki Krishnan has presented research papers at many Universities on subjects like:
Gita and Mental Health
Vastu Shastra: Scientific Dimensions
Scientific Validity of Vastu Principles
Temple architecture and its relationship with Vastu principles
Environmental protection through traditional Vastu concepts
Core Areas of Expertise
Vedic and predictive astrology
Residential Vastu
Commercial and corporate Vastu
Industrial and factory Vastu
Institutional and office Vastu
Non-demolition Vastu correction
Astro Vastu
Numerology and name correction
Logo Shastra and energy-aligned logo design
Brand naming and corporate identity
Birth-time rectification
Muhurta and business decision consultation
Vedic rituals, Yagya and remedial measures
Gemstone, Rudraksha, Yantra and pyramid consultation
Reiki and Pranic Healing
Graphology and Numero-Graphology
More about him can be known at https://www.astrodevam.com/achary-kalki-krishna.html, and he can be contacted through email astro@astrodevam.comRead More