Harvest Moon 2026: When to see the full Moon in the UK skies and what it brings for astrology followers

The September Full Moon will light up UK skies this weekend, giving you a chance to watch the Harvest Moon just days after the autumn equinox. The Full Moon reaches its fullest point at 5:49 p.m. BST on Saturday, September 26, according to BBC Weather. The Moon will still sit below the horizon for much of the UK at that exact time, but you can watch it rise shortly afterwards. A Harvest Full Moon or the September Full Moon. (Photo by Katsumi Murouchi via Getty Images)

For astrology followers, this Full Moon also brings attention to emotions, personal choices and the need to pause before reacting.

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When can you see the Harvest Moon in the UK? If you are in the UK, look towards the eastern horizon after sunset on Saturday evening. The exact moonrise time will depend on where you live.

The Moon may also look yellow, orange or slightly red as it rises. This happens because moonlight travels through more of Earth's atmosphere when the Moon sits close to the horizon. The effect can make the Moon appear warmer in colour.

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Why is the September Full Moon called the Harvest Moon? The name Harvest Moon comes from the Full Moon closest to the autumn equinox. Historically, its early evening light helped farmers gather crops after sunset.

The September Full Moon can also carry the name Corn Moon, which refers to crops traditionally harvested around this time of year. In 2026, the September Full Moon is both the Corn Moon and the Harvest Moon.

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What does the Harvest Moon mean in astrology? US-based astrologer Marguerite Recupero shares with Hindustan Times that the September Full Moon occurs in the Aries sign. She notes that the Aries Full Moon can bring more attention to emotions, reactions and personal choices.

According to the astrologer, the cardinal signs, Aries, Cancer, Libra and Capricorn, may feel this Full Moon more strongly. She suggests slowing down before making emotional decisions or responding to situations in the heat of the moment.

What should you practise during the Full Moon? You can use this Full Moon as a simple pause point. Instead of rushing into a new decision, give yourself time to notice what you feel.

Try a few minutes of quiet meditation, write down what has been weighing on you or reflect on a situation that needs a calmer response. You can also ask yourself three simple questions: What am I ready to release? What deserves more attention? And where do I need to make a more honest choice?