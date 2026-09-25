Sagittarius Horoscope Today, September 25, 2026: A busy start may give way to greater calm and emotional balance

Today may feel busy in the mind before it feels settled in the heart. The Moon begins the day in Aquarius in your third house. Before dawn, it moves into Pisces in your fourth house, so early calls, errands, chats, local travel or message traffic may slowly give way to a stronger need for quiet, home comfort and emotional breathing space. You may start the day running around or answering everyone at once, then realize later that you need a calmer pace.
Keep some room between tasks if possible. A neighborly visit, small celebration nearby or chance meeting with an old friend may brighten the day, but not every invitation needs a yes. Saturn in Pisces, your fourth house, makes home duties and inner pressure feel serious while asking for steadier routines. Rahu in Aquarius, your third house, and Ketu in Leo, your ninth house, make communication bold but uneven, so patience with different views will help.
Sagittarius Love Horoscope Today
Your feelings are sincere, but your tone needs attention today. If work or errands make you restless, a loved one may hear only the tension and miss the care behind it. If you are in a relationship, a short check-in during the day can prevent misunderstanding later. Couples may do best with familiar comforts such as eating at home, taking a walk or talking quietly about family matters.
If you are single, a friendly interaction through your neighborhood, commute, class or social circle may feel pleasant, but let it unfold naturally. Someone from the past may also reappear through a message or casual meeting. Keep emotional pressure low and choose honesty over silence.
Sagittarius Career Horoscope Today
This is a hardworking day, and results improve when your schedule is structured. Students may feel mentally jumpy at first, especially if chats, notifications or side conversations break concentration. Once you sit down properly, home study, revision and written practice can move ahead well. Professionals may spend time on repeated calls, city travel, coordination or follow-ups between teams, so clear wording matters.
Do not assume others have understood everything the first time. If you work in sales, teaching, media, logistics or client service, keep some buffer time between commitments. The Sun in Virgo supports practical focus in career matters, so lists, deadlines and proper documentation will reduce stress and keep the day productive.
Sagittarius Money Horoscope Today
Money looks steady, but small costs can pile up if you are not paying attention. Fuel, transport, snacks, home supplies, delivery charges or spending linked to a small celebration may quietly add to the total. This is a decent day for everyday payments, study materials or useful domestic needs.
Avoid spending casually while out with friends or neighbors just to stay in the mood of the moment. If someone proposes a bigger plan, wait until you are calmer before agreeing. Financial choices made carefully at home will be stronger than decisions made while rushing between tasks.
Sagittarius Health Horoscope Today
Restlessness is the main issue today, so slow yourself down physically as well as mentally. Drive carefully, walk carefully and do not multitask while traveling. Fresh, familiar food will suit you better than outside meals or irregular eating.
If sleep has been weak, the second half of the day may make that obvious. Give yourself a quieter evening, reduce screen exposure and sit down properly for meals. Gentle stretching and a more peaceful home atmosphere can help you recover balance steadily.
Tip for the Day:
Protect your peace by leaving extra time between errands and responses.
Teaching and practising Astrology, Vastu, and Numerology for more than three decades, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is a senior Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, researcher, educator and corporate mentor. Born in the sacred region of Vindhyachal Shakti Peeth, situated between Prayagraj and Varanasi, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is considered one of the most respected, knowledgeable, and qualified Astrologers and Vastu consultants of India.
Experience and Areas of Work
More than three decades of teaching, practice, consultation and research in Vastu Shastra, Astrology and related disciplines
Delivered thousands of correct predictions about Indian Elections, Rise of Anna Hazare’s movement, the Political success of Narendra Modi and Arvind Kejriwal, Commonwealth Games, the Indian Monsoon and many more. Recent ones being Pope Francis' demise, the Air India Crash, the collapse of Zomato, FIITJEE, etc
Astrology- and numerology-based guidance for individuals, families and businesses
Residential, commercial, corporate, institutional and industrial Vastu consultation
Strategic consultation for startups, established enterprises and large corporate organisations
Development of practical, non-demolition Vastu correction methods
Developed the concept of Astro Vastu, an approach that combines Vastu Shastra with Astrology
Only Vastu Consultant to have a Patent in Vastu Analysis methodology, currently followed all around the Globe.
Brand-name, logo and corporate-identity consultation through the principles of Logo Shastra, a unique and proven concept created by him for Corporate Success
Participation in national and international conferences, seminars and academic programmes
Presentation of research papers on Vastu Shastra, temple architecture and the scientific interpretation of traditional principles
Serving clients in more than 100 countries
Clients include Infosys, DLF, Medanta, Shiv Nadar Group, Jakson Group, Ahluwalia Group, Vardhman Group and Lakhs of other corporates, celebrities, and who’s who
Mentor and guide of AstroDevam Private Limited, the most premium organisation in the field of Astrology, Vastu, Numerology, etc.
Academic and Professional Qualifications
Achary Kalki Krishnan’s educational background brings together modern professional studies and traditional Indian knowledge systems. His qualifications include:
B. Com., LL. B., ACMA/AICWA from India’s premier institutions
Jyotish Shastri, Jyotish Visharad
Jyotish Vachaspati by ICAS in recognition of his three-decade-long Astrology Teaching
Master of Arts in Dharmashastra, Vedic Karmakand and Jyotish from Gurukula Kangri Vishwavidyalaya, Haridwar
UGC-accredited Assistant Professor, Dharmashastra
PhD in Astrology from Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri National Sanskrit University
Research and Academic Contribution
Beyond his breakthrough doctoral research on psychiatric disease in the light of astrological parameters, Achary Kalki Krishnan has presented research papers at many Universities on subjects like:
Gita and Mental Health
Vastu Shastra: Scientific Dimensions
Scientific Validity of Vastu Principles
Temple architecture and its relationship with Vastu principles
Environmental protection through traditional Vastu concepts
Core Areas of Expertise
Vedic and predictive astrology
Residential Vastu
Commercial and corporate Vastu
Industrial and factory Vastu
Institutional and office Vastu
Non-demolition Vastu correction
Astro Vastu
Numerology and name correction
Logo Shastra and energy-aligned logo design
Brand naming and corporate identity
Birth-time rectification
Muhurta and business decision consultation
Vedic rituals, Yagya and remedial measures
Gemstone, Rudraksha, Yantra and pyramid consultation
Reiki and Pranic Healing
Graphology and Numero-Graphology
More about him can be known at https://www.astrodevam.com/achary-kalki-krishna.html, and he can be contacted through email astro@astrodevam.comRead More