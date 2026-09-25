Cancer Horoscope Today, September 25, 2026: A broader outlook may bring motivation while practical duties take priority

You may begin the day with a broader outlook, then find practical responsibilities taking over. The Moon begins the day in Aquarius in your ninth house, and before dawn moves into Pisces in your tenth house, so thoughts about learning, faith, travel, guidance or a bigger purpose may come first. The day soon asks for proper attention to career, family duties and public responsibilities. A small spiritual act, charitable gesture or quiet pause can help settle your mind before the rush begins.
Encouraging support from children, or satisfaction about their studies and effort, can lift your mood and bring fresh motivation. The day favors hope with realism. Saturn in Pisces, your tenth house, continues to bring career pressure, responsibility and the need for patience with authority and timelines. Rahu in Aquarius, your ninth house, and Ketu in Leo, your third house, make plans, beliefs and travel ideas changeable, while everyday communication needs more presence and less detachment.
Gemini Love Horoscope Today
Affection can flow well today when expressed in ordinary, sincere ways. If you are married or committed, warmth toward your spouse may increase through a shared routine, kind message or simple conversation about future plans without pressure. If you are dating, the emotional tone can feel lucky, but keep expectations grounded in what is actually said and done. Someone may be more responsive or thoughtful than usual, which is encouraging. If children are part of your life, their positive mood can improve the atmosphere at home and bring people closer. Romance benefits from reassurance rather than performance. Listen carefully, speak gently and let appreciation show through practical ways. That will strengthen trust more than dramatic declarations.
Gemini Career Horoscope Today
This is a useful day for work that needs both vision and execution. Early inspiration is helpful, but results depend on what you write, submit and follow through on properly. If you run a business, you may feel ready to explore a new venture, and the day supports planning, market checks or an initial discussion, provided you research well and avoid rushing into expenses. Those in service roles may find that bosses or clients respond best to practical solutions. Students are well placed to benefit from a firm study timetable, especially for subjects that need repeated revision. If you have an interview, presentation or formal review, preparation matters more than clever improvisation. Keep the larger goal in mind, but give most of your attention to today’s task list.
Gemini Money Horoscope Today
Money feels steadier when you combine optimism with clear limits. If you are considering a business expense, course fee, travel-related payment or new tool, compare costs and decide based on usefulness. Family spending may go toward education, children’s needs or a home comfort that seems justified. There may also be a small urge to celebrate good news, but moderation is wise. This is a suitable day for budgeting and for asking whether something you call necessary is actually urgent. If a professional opportunity involves money, ask practical questions before agreeing. Preparation gives you better confidence than excitement.
Gemini Health Horoscope Today
Your health appears reasonably supported if you keep the day simple. Mental freshness improves when you alternate effort with breathing space. Eat on time, avoid skipping meals during busy work and reduce unnecessary screen strain. A short prayer, walk or quiet pause can reset your mood quickly. If you have been tired from overthinking, keep the evening lighter than planned. Calm consistency will suit you better than constant productivity or social overextension.
Tip for the Day:
Let faith inspire you, but let discipline run the schedule.
Teaching and practising Astrology, Vastu, and Numerology for more than three decades, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is a senior Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, researcher, educator and corporate mentor. Born in the sacred region of Vindhyachal Shakti Peeth, situated between Prayagraj and Varanasi, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is considered one of the most respected, knowledgeable, and qualified Astrologers and Vastu consultants of India.
Experience and Areas of Work
More than three decades of teaching, practice, consultation and research in Vastu Shastra, Astrology and related disciplines
Delivered thousands of correct predictions about Indian Elections, Rise of Anna Hazare’s movement, the Political success of Narendra Modi and Arvind Kejriwal, Commonwealth Games, the Indian Monsoon and many more. Recent ones being Pope Francis' demise, the Air India Crash, the collapse of Zomato, FIITJEE, etc
Astrology- and numerology-based guidance for individuals, families and businesses
Residential, commercial, corporate, institutional and industrial Vastu consultation
Strategic consultation for startups, established enterprises and large corporate organisations
Development of practical, non-demolition Vastu correction methods
Developed the concept of Astro Vastu, an approach that combines Vastu Shastra with Astrology
Only Vastu Consultant to have a Patent in Vastu Analysis methodology, currently followed all around the Globe.
Brand-name, logo and corporate-identity consultation through the principles of Logo Shastra, a unique and proven concept created by him for Corporate Success
Participation in national and international conferences, seminars and academic programmes
Presentation of research papers on Vastu Shastra, temple architecture and the scientific interpretation of traditional principles
Serving clients in more than 100 countries
Clients include Infosys, DLF, Medanta, Shiv Nadar Group, Jakson Group, Ahluwalia Group, Vardhman Group and Lakhs of other corporates, celebrities, and who’s who
Mentor and guide of AstroDevam Private Limited, the most premium organisation in the field of Astrology, Vastu, Numerology, etc.
Academic and Professional Qualifications
Achary Kalki Krishnan’s educational background brings together modern professional studies and traditional Indian knowledge systems. His qualifications include:
B. Com., LL. B., ACMA/AICWA from India’s premier institutions
Jyotish Shastri, Jyotish Visharad
Jyotish Vachaspati by ICAS in recognition of his three-decade-long Astrology Teaching
Master of Arts in Dharmashastra, Vedic Karmakand and Jyotish from Gurukula Kangri Vishwavidyalaya, Haridwar
UGC-accredited Assistant Professor, Dharmashastra
PhD in Astrology from Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri National Sanskrit University
Research and Academic Contribution
Beyond his breakthrough doctoral research on psychiatric disease in the light of astrological parameters, Achary Kalki Krishnan has presented research papers at many Universities on subjects like:
Gita and Mental Health
Vastu Shastra: Scientific Dimensions
Scientific Validity of Vastu Principles
Temple architecture and its relationship with Vastu principles
Environmental protection through traditional Vastu concepts
Core Areas of Expertise
Vedic and predictive astrology
Residential Vastu
Commercial and corporate Vastu
Industrial and factory Vastu
Institutional and office Vastu
Non-demolition Vastu correction
Astro Vastu
Numerology and name correction
Logo Shastra and energy-aligned logo design
Brand naming and corporate identity
Birth-time rectification
Muhurta and business decision consultation
Vedic rituals, Yagya and remedial measures
Gemstone, Rudraksha, Yantra and pyramid consultation
Reiki and Pranic Healing
Graphology and Numero-Graphology
More about him can be known at https://www.astrodevam.com/achary-kalki-krishna.html, and he can be contacted through email astro@astrodevam.comRead More