CJP to launch nationwide ‘Kya Bolti Public’ campaign in Sept

Dipke, who clarified a couple of days ago that the CJP would continue to function as a pressure group instead of entering electoral politics, said education reform would be the party’s first priority. “We believe education in India has become increasingly unaffordable. In many schools, annual fees for Class 1 range from ₹1 lakh to ₹2 lakh, excluding donations and other charges. The burden does not end there. College tuition and coaching fees have also risen sharply, forcing many families into debt. We want to change this.”

“Beginning in September, we will travel across the country to understand the expectations, aspirations and concerns of the people. We believe those in power are no longer willing to listen to people’s issues and have become disconnected from the public,” said CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke on Thursday, two weeks after a CJP-led mass protest against the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak led to the resignation of Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

MUMBAI: The Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) has announced a nationwide outreach campaign to understand the issues, concerns and expectations of people, particularly the youth. Titled ‘Kya Bolti Public’, the campaign will be launched in September.

He said the CJP would also make unemployment a central issue in the national political discourse. “Nearly 80% of the unemployed are graduates. Many of them have begun to feel that pursuing higher education may have been a mistake because they see people without formal educational qualifications running the government and making decisions that shape their future. This has created deep frustration among educated youth. We want to make unemployment one of the country’s foremost public and political issues,” he said.

Warning that young people would continue to mobilise if the challenges concerning unemployment and education remained unaddressed, Dipke said, “Gen Z has shown that it is willing to take to the streets and if these concerns continue to be ignored, and they will do so again,” he said, reminding the ruling dispensation that Gen Z’s core frustration is the feeling of being ignored.

He said the CJP does not claim to have all the answers but would collaborate with social activists, NGOs, and other groups that supported its recent mass protest at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi. “We will not make unrealistic claims that we can solve every problem of the country, as was promised in 2014 when people were told that one individual could resolve all their difficulties. No single person can solve all the challenges faced by a nation,” Dipke remarked.

He said the CJP would follow the principles enshrined in the Constitution of India as its ideology. “The social justice envisioned by Dr BR Ambedkar, Mahatma Gandhi’s principles of non-violence and peace, and Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru’s vision of a modern India will form the foundation of our ideology,” said Dipke.

He also said recent judicial decisions have raised questions about the neutrality and fairness of institutions. “More decisions are delivered in favour of the ruling parties. The court immediately gives a verdict on issues relating to a split in parties and MLAs switching allegiance from one party to another but the same court does not have time when the common man wants justice. This has created a big question on the integrity and neutrality of the courts,” Dipke said.

BOX: CJP’s Structure

The CJP has announced its organizational structure - founder Abhijeet Dipke will function as its national convenor; Ashutosh Ranka and Saurav Das as co-convenors; Ajinkya Shinde as national organisation in-charge; Deepak Baliyan as organisation co-incharge; Aafreen Nawaz as national secretary; Vijay Reddy Mallangi as media in-charge; and Ratna Singh as legal affairs in-charge. It has announced four zonal leaders and will declare state coordination committees as well as Lok Sabha- and city-level coordination committees in the next six months.