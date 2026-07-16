Football's latest poster boy Erling Haaland and social media's most loved toddler Keyne Yamal rule FIFA World Cup 2026

From couture to cradles, it’s Haaland everywhere

Erling Haaland may be out of the FIFA World Cup, but the Norway star is making sure the spotlight stays firmly on him. The 25-year-old swapped his football kit for high fashion at Dolce & Gabbana’s Alta Sartoria show in Taormina, Sicily, on July 13. Accompanied by his longtime girlfriend, former footballer Isabel Haugseng Johansen, Haaland arrived at the historic Teatro Antico in an all-white look featuring a silk double-breasted blazer, relaxed trousers, a jewelled frog brooch and sunglasses. The footballer’s appeal, however, now stretches far beyond goals and designer suits. Haaland fever has even reached Peru, where 468 children have been registered with the name “Haaland”, while another 91 bear the full name “Erling Haaland”. Meanwhile, his playful social-media persona, goofy expressions and close bond with his teammates have turned him into one of the World Cup’s biggest meme stars, and an unlikely internet crush. Fans have dubbed him everything from football’s “babygirl” to the ultimate “husband material”, cementing his status as the tournament’s breakout pop-culture phenomenon.