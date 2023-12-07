close_game
Indian girl solves puzzle cube while twirling 5 hula hoops. Watch

Indian girl solves puzzle cube while twirling 5 hula hoops. Watch

ByTrisha Sengupta
Dec 07, 2023 08:55 PM IST

Guinness World Records shared a video on Instagram that shows an Indian girl creating a record with a puzzle cube and five hula hoops.

A video of an Indian girl creating an incredible world record with a puzzle cube and five hula hoops was posted on Instagram. Shared by Guinness World Records (GWR), the video shows how she solves the puzzle while performing with all the hula hoops at the same time.

The image is taken from a video by GWR that shows a record created by an Indian girl. (Instagram/@guinnessworldrecords)
“Fastest time to solve a rotating puzzle cube while performing a five hula hoop split - 51.24 sec by N.M. Sri Oviyasena,” GWR wrote as they shared the video.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

Also Read: 9-year-old Chinese boy solves Rubik's cube in under 4 seconds, sets world record

The video opens to show the girl twirling five hula hoops. She also has a puzzle cube on one of her hands. As she keeps performing with the hula hoops, she also solves the puzzle with just one hand.

Take a look at this incredible record:

The video was shared three days ago and since then, it has gone viral. Till now, the video has accumulated over 2.2 million views. The share has also prompted people to post varied comments.

Also Read: Chinese man solves three Rubik's Cubes while juggling them

What did Instagram users say about this world record?

“Fastest time because she is the only one who ever tried for sure,” posted an Instagram user. “I can't even handle a single thing properly, how are you able to balance it and keep it going?” added another. “Well, that's talent,” expressed a third. “Now, this is officially amazing,” joined a fourth. “Wow amazing, that’s so difficult,” wrote a fifth. Many reacted to the video using heart emoticons.

