Goa: Iconic beaches are the hottest New Year 2025 destinations—Here’s what awaits the tourists

Beaches in Goa are drawing hordes of tourists for New Year celebrations. Calangute to Anjuna: Discover Goa's best beaches for an epic New Year 2025 bash! (File Photo by Jill Wellington on Pexels)

The partying mood set in after Christmas in the coastal belt of North Goa with revellers from various states and foreigners flocking the coastal state.

Goa Tourism Minister Rohan Khaunte said four-star and five-star hotels are fully occupied, which reflects the arrival of high-spending tourists.

Calangute, Candolim, Baga, Anjuna and Mandrem beaches are the most favoured tourist destinations in North Goa.

Several tourists visit the coastal state to enjoy the surf and sand, while those who love adventure prefer parasailing and jet-skiing.

After the sunset, many groups turn to hotels to enjoy Goa's famous nightlife. As the New Year approaches, the excitement is palpable, with many looking forward to grand celebrations on the beach.

"I have been coming here for the last seven years. We reach before Christmas and return after celebrating New Year," said Rajaram Mane, a tourist from Satara in neighbouring Maharashtra.

Goa's environment is vibrant during these days, making it a perfect destination to party, he added.

Khaunte said the spectacular tourist footfall shows the negative campaign around Goa's tourism has failed.

"The kind of ambience that you get in Goa is unique," he said, adding that the Tourism department has ensured that all facilities are provided to tourists.

He said beach shacks were erected before the arrival of Chartered flights. "New international destinations are connected to Goa through chartered flights bringing in more foreign travellers this time".

Goa Director General of Police Alok Kumar said adequate security arrangements are in place.

"Police personnel are deployed at all prominent spots and senior officers are monitoring the arrangements," he said.