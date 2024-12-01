Goa, the Mexico of India: Avoid these pitfalls while planning your itinerary for a fun, vibrant and adventurous trip

Goa, often referred to as the Mexico of India, captures the hearts of travellers with its vibrant culture, stunning beaches and adventurous spirit. Both destinations share a relaxed atmosphere, rich histories and a deep appreciation for good food and festivities. Goa’s hidden gems: Beyond beaches and booze, here’s what you’re missing(File Photo)

Is Goa India’s Mexico? The surprising parallels you need to know

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Ryan Prazeres, Co-Founder and CEO of Oneboard, shared, “Goa and Mexico boast beautiful beaches with crystal-clear waters, ideal for swimming, sunbathing, and water sports. Both destinations are known for their lively beach parties, featuring music, dancing, and a vibrant atmosphere.”

This enchanting destination has something for everyone but to make the most of your trip, planning wisely and avoiding common pitfalls is crucial. One of the striking similarities between Goa and Mexico is their colonial influence.

Ryan explained, “Goa was a Portuguese colony, while Mexico was colonised by Spain. This shared colonial history has left a significant mark on both regions, evident in their architecture, cuisine, and cultural influences.” Visitors can explore charming colonial towns with colourful buildings and historic landmarks, immersing themselves in the unique blend of cultures that shape each locale.

Both Goa and Mexico are known for their exhilarating adventure activities. From water sports like surfing, snorkelling and scuba diving to exploring lush jungles and ancient ruins, the thrill-seeker in you will find ample opportunities for exploration. Ryan highlighted, “You can also explore lush jungles, ancient ruins and scenic landscapes in both Goa and Mexico.” Whether it’s parasailing over the Arabian Sea or hiking through picturesque landscapes, both destinations promise unforgettable experiences.

When it comes to nightlife, Goa rivals even the most popular party destinations in Mexico. Vibrant beach bars, nightclubs, and live music venues fill the coastline, creating an energetic ambience that keeps the party going until dawn. Festivals and celebrations throughout the year offer visitors a chance to experience colourful traditions and the local vibe, making every visit unique.

Residents of heritage villas in Chandor, which was once the capital of Goa, show visitors around their homes, on Soul Travelling walks.

Capturing this essence well, Varun Hegde, Founder of Soul Travelling, said, “Lifestyle in Goa is chilled out, and people are nice. It draws comparisons from Mexico. We have distilleries—Tequila is big in Mexico, and we have Feni, our local Indian spirit.”

Why Goa is the ultimate tropical getaway

While planning your itinerary, avoid common mistakes that could dampen your experience. Ryan warned against overpacking and said, “Goa is a tropical destination, so pack light and bring comfortable clothing. Avoid packing unnecessary items that will only weigh you down.” He emphasised, “Furthermore, don’t forget sunscreen! Goa’s sun can be intense and applying sunscreen regularly is vital for a safe and enjoyable visit.”

Visiting during the monsoon season (June to September) presents its challenges because while the lush greenery is stunning, heavy rainfall can disrupt plans. Ryan suggested being flexible and having a backup plan. “If visiting Goa during this time, you need to be prepared for heavy rainfall and potential disruptions to activities. Also, Goa is small, and you can go from one end to the other in under four hours. But that doesn't mean you should plan activities far apart. Complete all of South Goa first, then move to North Goa or vice versa.” This strategic approach will enhance your experience and save you time.

One of India's most ideal holiday destinations Goa attracts travellers not just from India but all over the world throughout the year. Bollywood celebrities are also very fond of the place and are often seen holidaying there. Several have even purchased properties there to have a relaxing time away from the hustle and bustle of the city.(Photos from Instagram)

One of the biggest pitfalls is attempting to do too much. Goa is not just a destination but a vibe, and rushing through activities can detract from the experience. Varun urged travellers to plan in advance and seek authentic experiences beyond just parties and booze. “Transport should be planned before coming to Goa. There should be an understanding that since Ola and Uber are not available in Goa, your transport should be thought of well in advance.” He added, “Talk to someone local—looking at influencers can sometimes promote a narrow perspective. Explore lesser-known activities, such as kayaking on the Chapora River or visiting a local bakery to see how traditional Pao is made.”

In conclusion, Goa offers an exhilarating blend of adventure, culture and relaxation. By avoiding these common pitfalls and embracing the unique charm of this vibrant destination, your journey will be all the more rewarding.