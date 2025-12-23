Cardiologist shares life-saving tips for heart attacks you can follow in first few minutes: ‘Monitor breathing and…’

Heart attacks can happen unexpectedly, and the way you respond in the first few minutes can be critical. While waiting for medical help, knowing the right steps to take and the mistakes to avoid can save lives. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Gajinder Kumar Goyal, Program Clinical Director–Cardiology, Marengo Asia Hospitals, Faridabad, shares essential first-aid tips, including what to do and what to avoid immediately. (Also read: Bhagyashree shares quick workout that ‘covers both cardio and strength training': Do it anywhere, anytime without gym ) Dr Goyal shares life-saving tips for heart attack emergencies. (Image by Tumisu from Pixabay )

Recognising the warning signs

“In a heart attack patient, time is muscle. The longer we provide real treatment, the more heart muscle gets damaged. Early intervention is critical to minimise damage, so the first step in heart attack first aid is to reach the nearest hospital equipped with heart attack facilities as soon as possible,” explains Dr Gajinder.

Before helping someone, it’s important to recognise the warning signs. “Symptoms of a heart attack include tightness or heaviness in the chest, continuous pain in the chest, jaw, shoulder, neck, back, arms, or stomach, cold sweat, pale skin, shortness of breath, weakness, palpitations, dizziness, or nausea,” says Dr Goyal. “If you suspect someone is having a heart attack, call an emergency helpline immediately. Every minute counts.”

Dr Goyal stresses the importance of quick response during a heart attack, noting that the first hour is crucial for treatment. (Pexels)

Dr Goyal emphasises the importance of the “Golden Hour.” “The first 60 minutes after a heart attack are crucial. Effective treatment within this period can even completely reverse the damage suffered by the heart.”

First-aid steps until help arrives

Dr Goyal shares key steps you can follow while waiting for professional help:

Keep the person calm and seated.

Monitor breathing and pulse until the ambulance arrives.

Check if the person has any prescribed medication for chest pain and help them take it.

Administer aspirin if not allergic. “Chewing one tablet of aspirin acts quickly to thin the blood, reduce heart damage, and can even save lives if taken early. Sorbitrate tablets under the tongue can also be used in acute cases,” he explains.

Loosen tight clothing to make the person more comfortable.

Perform hands-only CPR if the person is unconscious and not breathing normally. “ Place the heel of one hand in the centre of the chest, the other hand on top, and push hard and fast, about 100–120 compressions per minute, letting the chest rise fully between compressions. Continue until help arrives or the patient regains consciousness or normal breathing,” says Dr Goyal.

Recognizing heart attack symptoms and acting quickly is essential, according to Dr. Goyal.(Freepik)

Advice for people experiencing heart attack

Dr Goyal also shares critical advice for anyone who suspects they may be having a heart attack:

Call emergency services immediately.

Do not drive yourself to the hospital; have someone else drive you. “Exerting yourself or driving puts both you and others at risk,” he warns.

Taking aspirin early can help reduce heart damage. “Chewing one regular tablet or four baby aspirin during a heart attack can prevent blood clotting and limit heart muscle damage,” Dr Goyal adds.

“Remember, a heart attack is a medical emergency. Quick action, recognising warning signs, and following first-aid measures correctly can save lives,” concludes Dr Goyal.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.