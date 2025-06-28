Love spicy Indian food? Endocrinologists reveal if having more chillies can help weight loss or slow it down

Spicy food can have both positive and negative effects on weight loss, depending on various factors. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, health experts shared that spicy food can be a helpful addition to a weight loss diet when consumed in moderation and as part of a balanced meal plan. However, it's essential to listen to your body and adjust your spice intake accordingly. Also read | Is eating spicy food causing you mental health issues? Hot food isn’t just tasty, it may also help to keep your metabolism and weight loss efforts on track. However, people with some digestive system problems should also be careful about spicy foods, which can be irritating.(Freepik)

What are the benefits of eating spicy food?

Dr Abhijit Bhograj, consultant endocrinologist, diabetes and thyroid, Manipal Hospital Hebbal, said, “Chillies do more than just add spice to our food. The active compound in chillies, called capsaicin, has been shown to reduce hunger by regulating a hormone called ghrelin. This idea is now being explored in anti-obesity research using natural foods."

He added, “Chillies also help good bacteria grow in your gut, which improves digestion, metabolism, and how your body stores fat. Another big benefit Capsaicin helps reduce inflammation, which is at the root of many chronic diseases like diabetes, heart disease, and even obesity.”

Dr Ankita Tiwari, consultant, endocrinology, Manipal Hospital Bhubaneswar said, “Hot food isn’t just tasty, it may also help to keep your metabolism and weight loss efforts on track. The active ingredient in chilli peppers, capsaicin, has been shown to modestly increase the body’s metabolic rate, with thermogenesis gaining traction as your body burns calories to generate heat. That means your body may burn more calories than normal while digesting spicy meals, even just for a short time."

Additionally, Dr Tiwari said that 'spicy fare can help suppress appetite and increase feelings of satiety': “Studies have indicated that spice-added meals can help lower overall food intake by increasing satiety, potentially equating to fewer calories consumed throughout the day. The heat and intensity the spices bring to your palate can slow you down while you’re eating, giving your brain more time to register fullness.”

She added that spicy foods might help promote healthier eating by adding taste without fatty sauces and extra salt. Although spicy foods can be a useful component of a healthy diet, they are not a superfood that will single-handedly help you lose weight, Dr Tiwari said.

Moderation is key when it comes to spicy food

Dr Tiwari said, “There is still no definitive documentation that vitamin D can sustainably contribute to weight management compared with general dietary habits, physical activity, and lifestyle factors. People with some digestive system problems should also be careful about spicy foods, which can be irritating. As always, moderation is key.”

She added that spicy food can usually increase weight gain even more. “While spicy food can temporarily boost metabolism due to compounds like capsaicin, its benefits can be offset when the dishes are cooked with excessive oil or deep-fried. In such cases, the added calories and fats may contribute to weight gain, making the overall impact on metabolism and weight management less effective,” Dr Tiwari said.

Celebrity nutritionist Shweta Shah, founder of Eatfit24/7, also told HT Lifestyle, “Spicy foods like chilli can aid metabolism and weight management, but only when used mindfully. From a modern lens, capsaicin (the compound that gives chilli its heat) may boost metabolic rate slightly and promote fat oxidation. But Ayurveda views it more holistically.”

She added, “In Ayurvedic terms, chilli enhances Agni - the digestive fire, which supports digestion and metabolic transformation. It stimulates circulation, reduces Ama (toxins), and can be beneficial for Kapha-dominant individuals who tend to have slower digestion and weight gain. However, overuse can aggravate Pitta dosha, leading to acidity, irritability, or inflammation. Balance is key.”

According to Shweta, ‘spices are messengers of transformation when used with wisdom, they awaken the fire that purifies, digests, and energises us’. “If you're using chilli intentionally, pair it with cooling herbs like coriander or fennel to balance its heat. And always listen to your body, what feels energising for one person might feel aggravating to another,” she added.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.