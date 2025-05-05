Dietitian shares 5 ideal meal timings and 4 foods to avoid to prevent acid reflux

For healthy eating, we prioritise what we put on the plate. But just as important as what you eat is when you eat is also crucial, especially if your nemesis is digestive issues like bloating and acid reflux. For the uninitiated, bloating is the tight heaviness in your abdomen, post-meal, while acid reflux feels like a burning sensation in your chest, accompanied by a sour taste in your mouth and the feeling of something lodged in your throat. Here's where the timing of your meals comes in for your rescue to mitigate acid reflux and other digestive system problems. Acid reflux happens when your stomach acid flows back into the oesophagus, irritating your chest with a burning sensation.(Shutterstock)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, clinical dietitian Dr Ridhima Khamsera explained how timing plays a big role in triggering your acid reflux.

She explained acid reflux and elaborated, “Acid reflux happens when stomach acid flows backwards into your oesophagus tube which connects your mouth to your stomach. While your stomach is built to handle acid, your oesophagus isn’t, so this backflow irritates and causes that all-too-familiar burning. But here’s something most people don’t know: acid reflux doesn’t always feel like heartburn. It can also show up as a chronic cough, hoarseness, or even the feeling of a lump in your throat- symptoms that often get misdiagnosed as allergies or asthma.”

Other than the obvious acid reflux signs, the dietitian mentioned another type called ‘silent reflux,’ which often stays under the radar. She said, “It doesn’t cause heartburn at all, but can lead to throat clearing, voice changes, or even dental problems. Many people with silent reflux are misdiagnosed for years.”

5 meal timing tips to outsmart acid reflux

When you eat plays a big role in triggering your acid reflux. Your digestive system acts up, inviting that dreaded burn. But you can stay ahead of the curve by being well-informed about ideal meal timings.

Dr Ridhima Khamsera reminded that your digestive system has a clock too. She further added, "Your digestive system has its own internal clock, following circadian rhythms that sync up with your sleep-wake cycle. This means your gut isn’t equally efficient at all hours-so timing your meals can make a world of difference for acid reflux. By working with your body’s natural rhythms and being mindful of hidden food triggers-you can enjoy your favourite foods with less discomfort. Everyone’s digestive system is unique, so pay attention to your own patterns and consider keeping a food and symptom journal to spot your personal reflux timeline."

Here's the entire guide to smart meal timing that the dietitian shared:

1. Establish a 3-hour buffer before bedtime

Your digestive system slows down dramatically when you lie down, making it easier for acid to escape upward.

Studies show that people who finish dinner at least three hours before bedtime have far fewer reflux episodes during sleep.

If you can’t avoid eating late, try propping up your upper body with pillows, gravity helps keep acid where it belongs.

2. “Front-Load” your calories

Your metabolism and digestive enzymes are most active in the morning and early afternoon because of your body’s natural cortisol rhythm.

Make breakfast and lunch your largest meals, and keep dinner lighter.

Digestive enzyme production actually peaks between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. It is the perfect time for your most complex or protein-rich meals.

3. Keep meals consistent and predictable

Your stomach thrives on routine. Erratic eating patterns force it to produce acid at odd times, increasing your risk for reflux. Try to eat every 3–4 hours during the day.

This also helps regulate your hunger hormones, making you less likely to overeat (another reflux trigger).

4. Take a 10-minute pre-meal pause

Eating when you’re stressed can wreak havoc on digestion. Stress activates your “fight-or-flight” mode, slowing down your gut.

Take 10 minutes to relax before meals, deep breathing, or a short walk can help.

Food eaten during stress can take up to 40% longer to digest, which increases the risk of fermentation and reflux.

5. Mind your medication timing

Many people don’t realise that acid reflux medications work best when taken correctly. For example, proton pump inhibitors (like omeprazole) should be taken 30–60 minutes before your first meal. Antacids, on the other hand, are most effective 30–60 minutes after eating, when symptoms flare.

Taking certain vitamins (like B and C) at the same time as acid-reducing meds can reduce their absorption.

4 lesser-known foods that trigger acid reflux

You may already be aware that spicy or processed foods actively contribute to acid reflux, but some may surprise you.

Dr Ridhima Khamsera shared these five lesser-known acid reflux triggers along with the benefits of avoiding them:

1. Tomatoes

Why they trigger: Packed with malic and citric acids, which increase stomach acid production.

Packed with malic and citric acids, which increase stomach acid production. Benefits of avoiding: Fewer nighttime reflux episodes, especially if you skip tomato-based dishes at dinner.

Fewer nighttime reflux episodes, especially if you skip tomato-based dishes at dinner. Try instead: Roasted red peppers, they deliver a similar flavour without the acid.

2. Mint

Why it triggers: Relaxes the lower oesophageal sphincter (LES), making it easier for acid to escape.

Relaxes the lower oesophageal sphincter (LES), making it easier for acid to escape. Benefits of avoiding: Stronger LES function, especially important for those with hiatal hernias.

Stronger LES function, especially important for those with hiatal hernias. Watch out: Even mint toothpaste can be a hidden trigger for some people.

3. High-fat dairy

Why it triggers: Fat slows digestion and keeps food (and acid) in your stomach longer.

Fat slows digestion and keeps food (and acid) in your stomach longer. Benefits of avoiding: Faster gastric emptying and less time for acid to cause trouble.

Faster gastric emptying and less time for acid to cause trouble. Swap for: Calcium-fortified almond or cashew milk.

4. Onions (especially raw)

Why they trigger: They contain fermentable fibres that create gas and pressure in the stomach.

They contain fermentable fibres that create gas and pressure in the stomach. Benefits of avoiding: Less nighttime reflux and reduced oesophageal irritation.

Less nighttime reflux and reduced oesophageal irritation. Try instead: Fennel, which offers a similar aromatic kick without the risk.

