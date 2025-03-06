Doctor reveals 3 'toxic bathroom items you should throw away ASAP'

Dr Saurabh Sethi is a gastroenterologist who keeps sharing important insights related to health and lifestyle on his Instagram profile. From tips on fatty liver disease to how to maintain hygiene in daily life, Dr Saurabh Sethi’s Instagram profile is replete with helpful information on how to live better. Also read | Stop peeing in the shower: Experts warn of surprising side effect and hidden health risk of shower urination Know the dangers of using toothbrushes and dull razor blades for a prolonged period of time.(Shutterstock)

A few days ago, Dr Saurabh Sethi addressed the importance of maintaining bathroom hygiene and noted down three things that we should throw away as soon as possible. “3 toxic bathroom items you should throw away ASAP. In this video, I highlight the top three most toxic bathroom items that can harm your health! Which of these items have you already eliminated from your home,” wrote Dr Saurabh Sethi in the caption.

Here are three bathroom items that we must throw away ASAP:

Toothbrushes:

"According to recent studies, 75% of people use their toothbrushes longer than the recommended three months. After 3 months, toothbrushes lose up to 30% of their cleaning power and bacteria can start building up on the bristles. So, if it has been 3 to 4 months, it is time to toss it," said Dr Saurabh Sethi in the video.

Razor blades:

Razor blades, when they become dull, are not good for use. “Dull razor blades cause ten times more skin irritation. Replace them after 5 to 7 uses to avoid skin damage and infections,” added the doctor.

Anti-microbial mouthwash:

"And finally, anti-microbial mouthwash. Studies show that anti-microbial mouthwash can harm beneficial bacteria in your mouth which can affect the balance of your gut microbiome," explained Dr Saurabh Sethi. The mouth is home to one of the largest populations of bacteria that helps in maintaining the gut microbiome balance. When we use anti-microbial mouthwash, it can kill good bacteria and disrupt the overall balance. Hence, it is essential to know how the products we use can affect our body, and then make the right choices.

