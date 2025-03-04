Stop peeing in the shower: Experts warn of surprising side effect and hidden health risk of shower urination

It is time to talk about a bathroom habit that is more common than you might think — though it might make some people squirm. According to a new survey, nearly half of Americans admit to peeing in the shower at least occasionally. Think peeing in the shower is harmless? Experts say think again!(File Photo)

Yes, you read that right! The nationwide survey, conducted by Talker Research, found that 12 percent of Americans relieve themselves in the shower daily, with another 12 percent doing so multiple times a week. In total, 45 percent of respondents confessed to doing it at some point during the year, shaking up traditional ideas of bathroom etiquette.

Who’s peeing in the shower the most?

When breaking it down by age group, millennials take the crown for most frequent shower urinators—25 percent admit to doing it daily, far outpacing Gen X (13 percent) and baby boomers (6 percent). Gender also plays a role, with men being more likely than women to incorporate this habit into their routine—30 percent of men do it regularly compared to 20 percent of women.

Taking a shower before going to sleep. It apparently helps people fall asleep more quickly and improves the sleep quality.(Unsplash)

However, here’s where things get even trickier: Most people do not shower alone. Only 39 percent of respondents said they are the sole users of their showers, while 41 percent share with a partner and 18 percent with children.

This revelation raises some interesting hygiene questions—especially when you consider that the average adult only cleans their shower nine times per year.

Why do people pee in the shower?

Clint Kreider, a licensed marriage and family therapist, sees a psychological link behind the habit. “Peeing in the shower often reflects our modern obsession with multitasking—even in moments meant for relaxation,” he explained. “For some, it’s an act of quiet rebellion against social norms; for others, it’s pure efficiency.”

Cold showers can be refreshing for young healthy individuals but can have adverse effects for older people with health issues. (Shutterstock)

While the occasional shower tinkle may not be a major health concern, experts warn against making it a habit. Pelvic floor therapists caution that frequent mid-shower urination could train the body to associate running water with the need to go, potentially leading to bladder issues down the line.

Beyond basic hygiene: How we really use shower time

The survey also uncovered how Americans use their shower time beyond just getting clean and revealed -

27 percent sing in the shower (because where else can you belt out power ballads like a rockstar?)

23 percent use the time to mentally plan their day

19 percent reflect on events from the previous day

15 percent of millennials have even admitted to crying in the shower

Speaking of millennials, they also prefer longer showers, advocating for an average of 17 minutes of steam therapy—four minutes longer than the general consensus of 13 minutes.

The final verdict: To pee or not to pee?

At the end of the day, shower time is one of the few moments of solitude in an otherwise chaotic world. Whether you are there to cleanse your body, clear your mind, or—yes—answer nature’s call, the experience is uniquely personal.

“If you’re going to go rogue, rinse thoroughly,” said Kreider. “But more importantly, ask yourself—what other tiny, guilt-free joys can you reclaim in your daily rituals? Maybe it’s singing off-key, indulging in a daydream, or just taking a deep breath. The shower offers a blank slate—use it to wash away more than just soap.”

So, while you might not want to bring this up at the dinner table, just know—you are far from alone in your steamy little secret.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.