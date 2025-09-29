40% rise in heart diseases in metro cities: Here's what people with desk jobs must do every day

World Heart Day 2025: September 29 is celebrated globally as World Heart Day. On this day, heart health advocates aim to promote awareness regarding cardiovascular diseases. The awareness drive also involves taking a closer look at the many risk factors and vulnerable groups. One of the vulnerable groups that are most susceptible is those who sit for long hours at their desk in the office. Employees who sit long hours at desk see a big risk of getting heart disease. (Shutterstock)

According to Ekincare's The India Inc Heart Index: Risks and Action report, released in September 2025, there's a 40 percent increase in heart disease cases among professionals in major metro cities over the past 3 years. Dr Noel Coutinho, co-founder of Ekincare, deduced from the report's findings that ‘heart health isn’t just a personal responsibility, it’s a prerequisite for a productive workforce’. He suggested that nowadays, people spend a major chunk of their waking hours in the office, so the responsibility is also on the management to reduce risks.

One of the major reasons the report identified was the lack of activity, as 65 percent of employees log less than 30 minutes of daily physical activity. This calls for urgent workplace behaviour modifications that support heart health so that the risk factors go down. HT Lifestyle reached out to experts to understand what employees can do personally, along with workplace managerial changes.

What habits should employees adopt?

If you are on a work call, walk instead while you talking. (PC: Freepik)

What is the way out of this corporate health spiral? The experts weighed in, suggesting improvements in different areas of lifestyle.

Dr Rahul Mehrotra, Chief, NIC and Clinical Cardiology at Artemis Hospitals, suggested clocking in at least 30 minutes of physical activity for employees at work. He said, “Just 30 minutes of brisk walking breaks, stretching exercises, or light workouts daily can boost your heart health. When employees gain weight, they get high blood pressure and show early signs of heart risk because they don't exercise every day. These micro-movements not only help in burning calories but also keep your heart in check”

Additionally, he also suggested maintaining a heart-healthy diet. At work, one may indulge in junk available in the cafeteria, from chips, energy drinks, coffee, to cheese sandwiches. Instead, he strongly advised avoiding these and going for nuts or fruit for snacks.

Another issue the cardiologist pointed out was the chronic sleep deprivation that employees may be struggling with. He highly recommended getting 7–8 hours of quality sleep because it is needed for proper recovery.

What should workplaces do to make the office heart-friendly for employees?

Standing desks need to be introduced in workplaces. (PC: Freepik)

Workplaces should not ignore this situation, as it burdens the organisation as well with sickness absenteeism, low productivity and even overall organisational goals of work output.

Dr Shreyas Kathrani, Head of the Department of Physiotherapy at Jaslok Hospital & Research Centre, shared the ways management can support their employees, “Simple steps like standing desks, walk-the-talk meetings, and encouraging short activity breaks every hour can reduce sedentary patterns. Offering healthy snack options, hydration stations, and wellness programs, including yoga or cardio challenges, fosters a culture of fitness. Mandatory annual or bi-annual health screenings, Digital health nudges (app reminders), workshops, etc., help employees to track heart health metrics.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.