Heart transplant surgeon reveals 3 surprising facts about mechanical heart pumps: ‘No swimming or hot tubs…’

Heart transplants and mechanical heart pumps represent two life-saving advancements in modern cardiology that have transformed how doctors manage end-stage heart failure. While heart transplants replace a failing heart with a donor organ, mechanical heart pumps - such as Left Ventricular Assist Devices (LVADs) - act as artificial supports that keep blood flowing when the heart can no longer do so effectively. As technology advances, so does medicine and mechanical heart pumps are yet another invention that can prolong human life.(Pexel)

These devices can sustain life for years, either as a bridge to transplant or as long-term therapy, but they also come with unique challenges and lifestyle adjustments that many people are unaware of.

Also Read | Cardiologist explains heart attacks are deadlier in women than men, highlights ‘gender gap’ in heart health

Dr Dmitry Yaranov, a cardiologist and heart transplant surgeon, specialising in advanced heart failure, heart transplantation, and mechanical circulatory support, has revealed 3 shocking facts about mechanical heart pumps that you probably weren’t aware of.

In an Instagram video posted on October 8, the heart transplant specialist discusses these fascinating insights and sheds light on the lifestyle adjustments required for those living with the device.

No detectable pulse

Dr Yaranov explains that people living with mechanical heart pumps can, in fact, survive without a detectable pulse - since these devices circulate blood continuously rather than in rhythmic beats. He states, “With mechanical heart pumps like LVADs, patients often have NO detectable pulse because the device provides continuous blood flow. Pretty surprising, right?”

Plugged into life

According to the cardiologist, mechanical heart pumps are powered by batteries - meaning patients are, quite literally, ‘plugged into life’. He explains, “LVAD patients rely on batteries to keep their hearts pumping! No batteries equals no heartbeat. They carry external power packs 24/7. It’s like being plugged into life!”

Also Read | Cardiologist reveals patient thought his low heart rate was just ‘good fitness’; warns why it is dangerous

You can’t swim

Patients with mechanical heart pumps are not allowed to swim and even showering requires special gear because the device cannot come in contact with water. Dr Yaranov explains, “Patients with mechanical heart pumps can’t submerge their bodies in water, so no swimming or hot tubs. Since the device and its external components need to stay dry, even a quick dip could be life-threatening. That’s why showering requires special waterproof gear!”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.