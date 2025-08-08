Cardiologist shares how he saved 39-year-old man after near fatal heart attack at gym: 'Sweating and gas-like symptoms'

Sudden sweating and 'gas-like' symptoms while working out can be misleading, and it's crucial to recognise the warning signs of a heart attack, especially during exercise. Dr Mukharjee Madivada, senior interventional cardiologist, managing director, Pulse Heart Center and director, Pulse Heart Charitable Trust explained this as he shared a case study. Also read | Cardiologist reveals 'blood test that predicts heart attacks and could save your life' The cardiologist narrated the case of a 39-year-old man, who was fortunate to have reached the hospital in time. (Representative picture: Freepik)

‘He was diagnosed with a massive heart attack’

Taking to X on February 13, 2025, Dr Mukharjee Madivada narrated the case of a 39-year-old man, who had a near-fatal heart attack while working out at the gym, experiencing sudden sweating and 'gas-like' symptoms. Fortunately, he was rushed to hospital, where doctors diagnosed a ‘massive heart attack’ and performed an urgent angiogram and intervention.

Dr Mukharjee Madivada wrote, “A 39-year-old man experienced sudden sweating and “gas-like” symptoms while working out at the gym. He was rushed to Pulse Heart Super Specialty Hospital, where we diagnosed him with a massive heart attack requiring an urgent angiogram and intervention.”

More about the case

The patient's family doctor advised him to go to a pediatric facility without an ICU or cath lab, which could have been fatal. Dr Mukharjee Madivada said, “Before proceeding, he called his family doctor, who — without speaking to me or understanding the severity of the situation — advised him to go to their hospital, a pediatric facility without an ICU or a cath lab. When I tried to contact this doctor, the patient and his friends refused to share the number.”

Sharing that the angiogram revealed a 100 percent blockage of the LAD (left anterior descending artery), which was successfully opened and stented, he added, “While I was explaining the gravity of the condition to his friend over the phone, the patient suffered a cardiac arrest. Fortunately, since he was already in our emergency room, we immediately resuscitated him and rushed him to the cath lab. By the time his wife arrived, I had performed an angiogram, revealing a 100 percent blockage of the LAD (the heart’s main artery). I successfully opened the artery and placed a stent.”

The doctor said, “Had he left for the pediatric hospital, as advised, he would not have survived the journey. This case highlights an unfortunate reality — well-meaning but misinformed advice can be fatal. Trusting experienced specialists and acting fast can be the difference between life and death. By God’s grace, he is now stable. He has two young children who still have their father.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.