52-year-old man dies of heart attack while working out at gym: Doctors explain how to prevent such tragedies

Heart attacks during workouts are becoming an alarming trend. In a tragic incident, 52-year-old Yatish Singhai collapsed while exercising at a gym in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur and later died of a heart attack. CCTV footage of the moment has surfaced online, showing Yatish placing a dumbbell on the floor before suddenly collapsing. In recent years, India has witnessed a disturbing rise in sudden cardiac arrests, especially among gym-goers. (AI generated image)

The heartbreaking video has sparked concerns around workout-related health risks, especially for middle-aged individuals. HT Lifestyle has reached out to medical experts to understand why such incidents are happening and what precautions gym-goers can take to protect their heart health. (Also read: Doctor shares common symptoms of heart blockage you should never ignore: From chest pain to breathlessness )

Understanding the rise in heart attacks among gym-goers

"Heart attacks among gym-goers in India are rising due to intense workouts, undiagnosed heart issues, and lifestyle factors. Strenuous exercises like HIIT or heavy lifting can strain the heart, especially in those with pre-existing conditions or a previously sedentary lifestyle. Many people start intense routines without proper medical checks or guidance, risking overexertion and heart complications," says Dr. Harinder K Bali, Chairman Cardiac Sciences, Interventional Cardiology, Livasa Hospital, Mohali.

Dr. Bali also emphasises that lifestyle factors, such as poor diet, stress, lack of sleep, and smoking, play a major role in increasing vulnerability to heart problems. For individuals over 40 or those with a family history of heart disease, he recommends undergoing heart screenings, such as ECGs or treadmill tests, before starting any intense workout program.

"Workouts should begin gradually, with proper warm-ups, cooldowns, and attention to form. Listening to your body and resting when needed is key," he advises. "A heart-healthy diet, stress management, and seeking professional advice can also significantly reduce the risks of heart complications during exercise."

Dr. Amit Karad, a Consultant Cardiologist at Holy Family Hospital, Mumbai, shared, “In recent years, there has been a disturbing rise in sudden cardiac deaths among young men, particularly during intense gym workouts. As a Cardiac surgeon and Advanced heart failure, Transplant specialist, I believe this trend reflects a combination of unrecognised heart conditions, overexertion, and lack of awareness.”

Symptoms and prevention

He added, “Many young individuals may have undiagnosed underlying cardiac issues such as hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, coronary anomalies, or early-onset coronary artery disease. Intense exercise, especially weightlifting or high-intensity interval training, can trigger fatal arrhythmias in such cases. The use of performance-enhancing substances and pre-workout supplements further increases the cardiac load and risk.”

Prevention of cardiac incidents during workouts requires awareness of symptoms and pre-screening for at-risk individuals. (Pexels)

Talking about prevention, Dr Karad explained, “Prevention begins with awareness. Young adults should not ignore symptoms like chest discomfort, palpitations, or unexplained fatigue. A pre-participation cardiac screening, including ECG and echocardiography for high-risk individuals, can help detect silent cardiac issues. Trainers and gyms must also be educated to recognise signs of cardiac distress and have emergency protocols and defibrillators (AEDs) in place.”

Dr. Pradeep Kumar D, Senior Consultant at Manipal Hospital Yeshwanthpur, explains that sudden collapse during intense physical activity, especially in middle-aged individuals, is often linked to sudden cardiac arrest or underlying heart conditions like life-threatening arrhythmias. These could be triggered by silent coronary artery disease, hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, or congenital anomalies.

"Other causes for such collapses include electrolyte imbalances, inherited rhythm disorders, or non-cardiac issues like stroke, aneurysm, aortic dissection, or pulmonary embolism," he adds. "Awareness is critical for preventing such incidents. If you feel discomfort during exercise, stop immediately and seek medical evaluation."

What can you do to protect your heart?

Dr. Kumar emphasises the importance of consulting a doctor before engaging in high-intensity workouts. "For individuals over 40, especially those with risk factors like hypertension, diabetes, smoking, or a family history of heart disease, it's essential to undergo heart screenings such as ECGs, echocardiograms, or stress tests."

He also stresses that gyms should be equipped with life-saving measures. "Trainers should be CPR-trained and facilities should have automated defibrillators (AEDs) on-site. When someone collapses suddenly, timely CPR and defibrillation can be the difference between life and death."

Lastly, Dr. Dhirendra Singhania, Principal Consultant, Interventional Cardiology, Yashoda Super Speciality Hospitals, Kaushambi, shared key prevention tips to keep in mind:

Screen yourself, particularly if you have a history of heart disease in your family or are beginning rigorous exercise over age 40. An EKG, echocardiogram, or stress test can identify silent risks.

Gradually construct your fitness — don't start with sudden, excessive effort.

Never force yourself through strange symptoms.

Gymnasiums and sports centres must be furnished with Automated External Defibrillators (AEDs) — they can salvage lives in matter-of-factly minutes.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.